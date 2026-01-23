TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP slides as UK PMIs and Retail Sales beat expectations

  • EUR/GBP weakens as strong UK PMI and Retail Sales data lift Sterling across the board.
  • BoE’s Greene strikes a cautious tone on disinflation, cooling near-term rate cut bets.
  • Eurozone PMI data remain mixed, while ECB rate expectations stay anchored near 2.00%.
EUR/GBP slides as UK PMIs and Retail Sales beat expectations
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) weakens against the British Pound (GBP) on Friday, with the Sterling outperforming its major peers after stronger-than-expected UK economic data. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8677 after climbing to a three-week high near 0.8745 earlier this week.

Preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures signaled a sharp improvement in UK business activity at the start of the year. The flash Composite PMI rose to 53.9 in January from 51.4 in December, marking the strongest expansion in private-sector output since April 2024.

The services sector led the upturn, with the flash Services PMI climbing to 54.3 from 51.4, a 21-month high, while manufacturing conditions continued to stabilize, as the flash Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.6 from 50.6, the strongest reading in 17 months.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the January flash PMI is “indicative of a robust quarterly GDP growth approaching 0.4%.”

UK Retail Sales data also surprised to the upside. Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Retail Sales rose 0.4% MoM in December, rebounding from a 0.1% decline in November. On an annual basis, sales accelerated to 2.5% from 1.8% (revised up from 0.6%), above market expectations of 1%.

Retail Sales excluding fuel rose 0.3% MoM in December, beating forecasts for a 0.2% decline after falling 0.4% in November, while the annual rate accelerated to 3.1% from 2.6% (revised up from 1.2%), also above expectations of 1.4%.

Comments from Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Megan Greene added to Sterling’s support. Greene said she is now less concerned about weakening demand, warning instead that the greater risk lies in a slowdown in disinflation, adding that looser Federal Reserve (Fed) policy could push UK inflation higher.

The upbeat data and Greene’s remarks have tempered near-term rate cut expectations, reinforcing the view that the BoE can afford to remain patient before easing further.

On the Euro side, preliminary HCOB PMI figures painted a mixed picture of economic momentum across the Eurozone. The flash Composite PMI came in at 51.5 in January, slightly below market expectations of 51.6 and unchanged from December.

Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.4 in January from 48.8 in December, above expectations of 49, while the Services PMI slipped to 51.9 from 52.4, missing forecasts of 52.8.

On the monetary policy front, a report published by BHH said the European Central Bank (ECB) is in a good position to keep interest rates on hold for some time. The swaps curve is pricing in a steady ECB deposit rate at 2.00% over the next twelve months.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks mildly offered below 1.1750

EUR/USD looks mildly offered below 1.1750

EUR/USD comes under some mild selling pressure on Friday, partially fading Thursday’s strong pullback and revisiting the 1.1740 region on the back of a humble recovery in the US Dollar. Later in the day, investors’ attention will be on the release of US flash PMIs for the month of January.

GBP/USD flirts with two-week tops around 1.3530

GBP/USD flirts with two-week tops around 1.3530

GBP/USD extends its weekly firm performance and challenges the area of two-week peaks around 1.3530 on the back of a tepid bounce in the Greenback. Positive results from UK Retail Sales and preliminary PMIs appear to reinforce Cable's solid gains so far on Friday.

Gold shifts its focus to $5,000

Gold shifts its focus to $5,000

Gold prices hit a record high near $4,970 per troy ounce earlier on Friday, leaving the door wide open to a potential test of the key $5,000 barrier. The Greenback’s inconclusive price action and shrinking US Treasury yields across the curve add to the yellow metal’s rally so far on Friday.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP face elevated downside risk amid weak technical setups

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP face elevated downside risk amid weak technical setups

Bitcoin is struggling to stay above support at $89,000 at the time of writing, as headwinds intensify across the cryptocurrency market on Friday. Ethereum and Ripple are facing low retail and institutional demand, while bearish indicators continue to flash subtle signals that losses may extend further.

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Fed to likely go on pause after three straight cuts. BoC is also expected to stand pat. But will Trump steal the limelight by revealing his Fed chair nomination?

Tron Price Analysis: TRX extends gains as bullish breakout structure remains intact

Tron Price Analysis: TRX extends gains as bullish breakout structure remains intact

Tron (TRX) price extends its gains, trading above $0.30 at the time of writing on Friday after retesting the previously broken bullish breakout structure earlier this week. The positive on-chain and derivatives data back the bullish price action.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers