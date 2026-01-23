Tron (TRX) price extends its gains, trading above $0.30 at the time of writing on Friday after retesting the previously broken bullish breakout structure earlier this week. The positive on-chain and derivatives data back the bullish price action. On the technical side, suggest further upside, targeting levels above $0.32.

Positive on-chain and derivatives metrics hint at an upside move

CryptoQuant's summary chart below supports a positive outlook, as TRX’s spot and futures markets show large whale orders, cooling conditions, and buy-side dominance, signaling a potential rally ahead.

DefiLama data shows that TRX’s stablecoin total supply has risen since the end of December, reaching a new record high of $84.63 billion on Wednesday and steadying around $84.43 billion on Friday. Such stablecoin activity and value increase on the Tron project indicate a bullish outlook, as they boost network usage and can attract more users to the ecosystem.

Tron stablecoin market capitalization chart. Source: DefiLlama

On the derivatives side, Coinglass' long-to-short ratio for TRX reads 1.36 on Friday, nearing the highest level over a month. The ratio above one suggests that more traders are betting on Tron’s price to rally.

Tron long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Tron Price Analysis: TRX bulls target $0.32 mark

Tron price broke above the falling wedge pattern (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows since the end of August) on January 13 and rose nearly 5% over the next four days. However, TRX gave up most of its gains through Tuesday. On Wednesday, TRX retested the upper boundary of the pattern and rebounded 3.42% the next day. This support level coincides with the daily support at $0.29 and the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, making this a key reversal zone. As of writing on Friday, TRX is trading above $0.30.

If TRX continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the October 22 high of $0.32.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 57, up from the neutral 50 level, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction.

TRX/USDT daily chart

However, if TRX corrects, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $0.29.