USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rebound eyes 74.60-58 key area

- USD/INR consolidates the biggest daily jump since mid-June.
- Sluggish Momentum, failures to cross July’s top keep pair sellers hopeful.
- 50-DMA, previous resistance line challenge bears, 75.63-65 becomes the key hurdle for the bulls.
USD/INR remains on the back foot around 74.85, down 0.20% intraday during early Monday morning in Europe. The Indian rupee (INR) pair poked the monthly high the previous day while posting the heaviest daily jump since June 17.
However, failures to provide a daily closing beyond July’s peak and sluggish Momentum line favor short-term bears.
That said, the latest pullback is likely to extend towards a convergence of the 50-DMA and previous resistance line from October 12, around 74.60-58.
It should be noted, though, that any further downside past 74.58 will not hesitate to challenge 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of February-October upside and an ascending support line from September 01, respectively around 74.30 and 74.10.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond July’s high of 75.01 will aim to cross the double tops surrounding 75.65. Following that, a run-up towards the 76.00 can’t be ruled out.
To sum up, USD/INR bulls remain on the driver’s seat but intermediate pullbacks can be expected.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.8048
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1917
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|74.9965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4199
|Daily SMA50
|74.5558
|Daily SMA100
|74.3046
|Daily SMA200
|73.9357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1025
|Previous Daily Low
|74.496
|Previous Weekly High
|75.1025
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3021
|Previous Monthly High
|75.651
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.0821
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.8708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.7277
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.0209
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.4716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.8406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
