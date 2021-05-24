USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers aim for 72.50 key level

- USD/INR bounces off intraday low but stays mildly offered.
- Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, MACD signal back sellers.
- Weekly closing beyond 74.50 could convince buyers, 17-month-old support line tests bears.
USD/INR remains on a back foot, despite recent corrective pullback to 72.86, down 0.07% intraday, amid early Monday.
In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair keeps the previous week’s downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 2019 to April 2020 upside. Also favoring the USD/INR sellers is the MACD conditions that tease bears of late.
It should, however, be noted that an ascending trend line from December 2019, around 72.50, becomes the tough nut to crack for USD/INR sellers.
In a case where the quote drops below 72.50 on a weekly closing, 72.20 and the 72.00 support levels could return to the chart ahead of highlighting the late 2019 lows near 70.40.
Alternatively, corrective pullback needs to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.22 to lure the short-term buyers. Even so, 50% Fibonacci retracement and a horizontal line since mid-2020, respectively around 74.10 and 74.55, will test the USD/INR bulls afterward.
If at all the USD/INR prices rally beyond 74.55, which is likely considering the lower high formation since early 2020, the yearly top near 75.65 will be challenged.
USD/INR weekly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0464
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|72.9164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.6538
|Daily SMA50
|73.6959
|Daily SMA100
|73.3304
|Daily SMA200
|73.5571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.076
|Previous Daily Low
|72.7787
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7148
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.7787
|Previous Monthly High
|75.6321
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.8923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.9625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.7714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.6264
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.0687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.2211
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.3661
EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 as taper tantrum seeks acceptance
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2200, portraying a sluggish start to the week. Fedspeak highlights reflation fears, backs the need for tapering talks. Vaccine optimism battle virus strain fears. Fedpseak awaited amid a light data docket.
GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday's Asian session. The cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK's easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin's fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows, last seen in mid-April.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.