USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls dominate inside five-week-old falling wedge

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stays mildly offered below 10-day SMA, inside a bullish chart pattern.
  • Short-term falling trend line adds filters to the upside.
  • Bears eyeing October lows have multiple barriers to conquer.

USD/INR struggles to fill the downside gap on the week’s start ahead of Monday’s Indian session. The quote began the week around 73.65, down from 73.74, before recently bouncing off 73.64.

Even so, USD/INR sellers dominate below 10-day SMA while eyeing a re-test of the last Wednesday’s low near 73.54.

Though, the pair’s declines past-73.54 will attack the support line of the stated bullish formation, at 73.29 now, before targeting October’s low near 72.95.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, at 73.72 now, will seek to confirm the bullish play by highlighting the falling trend line from November 13, currently around 73.90.

Also acting as the key resistance is a resistance line stretched from November 27, near 73.95, which holds the key to the pair’s run-up towards November 13 high near 74.80.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.6685
Today Daily Change -0.0801
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 73.7486
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.9297
Daily SMA50 73.8793
Daily SMA100 73.9888
Daily SMA200 74.7587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.8088
Previous Daily Low 73.544
Previous Weekly High 74.0346
Previous Weekly Low 73.5408
Previous Monthly High 74.985
Previous Monthly Low 73.6492
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.7076
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.6451
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5922
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4357
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.3274
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.8569
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9652
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.1217

 

 

