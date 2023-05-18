USD/INR Price News: Faces some pressure above 82.50 as market sentiment improves

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • USD/INR has faced stiff barricades above 82.50 as market sentiment has improved.
  • The Indian Rupee is expected to remain under pressure as oil prices have recovered sharply.
  • USD/INR is marching towards the downward-sloping trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern plotted from 83.43.

The USD/INR pair has sensed some selling pressure around 82.40 in the Asian session. The asset has faced barricades as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has remained subdued in Tokyo. A lackluster performance is anticipated from the USD Index as expectations for the approval of the US debt-ceiling raise have improved sharply.

The Indian Rupee is expected to remain under pressure as oil prices have recovered sharply on optimism over solid demand recovery and the US meeting payment obligations before the deadline of June 01. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil in the world higher oil prices will impact the Indian rupee.

USD/INR is marching towards the downward-sloping trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern plotted from 19 October 2022 high at 83.43. The upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned pattern is placed from 11 November 2022 low at 80.38.

The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 82.10 is supporting the US Dollar bulls.

A breach into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) will strengthen US Dollar bulls further.

Going forward, a decisive break above March 22 high around 82.90 will drive the asset toward 23 December 2022 high at 83.17 followed by 19 October 2022 high at 83.43.

On the flip side, a downside move below May 16 low at 82.16 will drag the asset toward the round-level support at 82.00. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset to May 08 high at 81.67.

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 82.3768
Today Daily Change -0.0867
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 82.4635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81.9664
Daily SMA50 82.1012
Daily SMA100 82.1403
Daily SMA200 81.7454
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.5412
Previous Daily Low 82.2625
Previous Weekly High 82.2658
Previous Weekly Low 81.669
Previous Monthly High 82.5092
Previous Monthly Low 81.485
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.4347
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.3689
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.3036
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.1437
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.025
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.5823
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.701
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.8609

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium

EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760

A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400

GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400

GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900

Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.

Gold News

Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation

Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation

Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.

Read more

US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?

US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?

April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures