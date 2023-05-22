USD/INR Price News: Corrects from two-month high near 82.70 as US debt-ceiling talks approach do or die time

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/INR has dropped from a two-month high of 82.90 amid a decline in the USD index.
  • The headlines of the face-to-face US Biden-McCarthy meeting has improved risk sentiment.
  • Fed Kashkari cited that he is interested in supporting Federal Reserve for holding interest rates steady in June.

The USD/INR pair has shown a decent correction from a two-month high of 82.90 in the Asian session. The major has sensed selling pressure as investors have discounted the impact of the overnight decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY).

S&P500 futures have recovered their entire losses posted in the Asian session as investors are confident that the United States economy will not default. US President Joe Biden could exercise his 14th amendment right if a deal with Republicans fails.

Meanwhile, headlines that US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy will be face-to-face on Monday for further negotiations over the raise of the US debt-ceiling deal will keep global financial markets on edge.

The USD Index is facing pressure as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated to keep interest rates steady in its June monetary policy meeting. Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari cited this weekend that he is interested in supporting Federal Reserve for holding interest rates steady in June monetary policy meeting as the central bank needs time in assessing the effects of past rate hikes and the inflation outlook, as reported by Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

On the Indian Rupee front, the Indian government has ordered to withdraw higher denomination currency by September. The currency note of Rs. 2,000 has been banned, however, the general public has misguided it a demonetization. It won’t have a major impact on the Indian economy as expected.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 82.776
Today Daily Change -0.0628
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 82.8388
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.0352
Daily SMA50 82.1309
Daily SMA100 82.1401
Daily SMA200 81.7767
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.9554
Previous Daily Low 82.6285
Previous Weekly High 82.9554
Previous Weekly Low 82.1655
Previous Monthly High 82.5092
Previous Monthly Low 81.485
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.8306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.7534
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.6597
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.4806
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.3328
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.9867
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.1345
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.3136

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

