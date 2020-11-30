USD/INR Price News: 200-bar SMA underpins Indian rupee strength

  • USD/INR refreshes intraday high, breaks immediate choppy range below 74.00.
  • 200-bar SMA defies bullish MACD amid downward trajectory since November 13.

USD/INR trades near the intraday high of 73.98 ahead of Indian session open on Monday. In doing so, the quote breaks the immediate trading range between 73.96 and 73.93 while staying below 200-bar SMA.

Although bullish MACD suggests the pair’s another attempt to cross the key SMA level, currently around 74.05, USD/INR bulls have failed twice in recent days to break the important hurdle, which in turn keeps the sellers hopeful while considering the two-week-old downtrend.

Other than the 200-bar SMA level of 74.05, November 19 high near 74.32 and November 13 top close to 74.95 also add filters to the pair’s upside moves.

Meanwhile, the last week’s low near 73.75/70 can entertain bears before directing them to the current month’s trough surrounding 73.65.

However, a falling trend line from November 18, at 73.59 now, will restrict further downside of the USD/INR.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.9428
Today Daily Change 0.0100
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 73.9328
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.2151
Daily SMA50 73.8435
Daily SMA100 74.1047
Daily SMA200 74.7041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.264
Previous Daily Low 73.7582
Previous Weekly High 74.2821
Previous Weekly Low 73.7392
Previous Monthly High 74.693
Previous Monthly Low 72.9572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.0708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.9514
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.706
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4791
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.2001
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.2118
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.4908
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.7177

 

 

Latest Forex News

