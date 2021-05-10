USD/INR Price News: 100-DMA tests Indian rupee pullback from five-week top above 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR fades bounce off multi-day low but snaps two-day downtrend.
  • 72.80 lures bears ahead of the key support trend lines.
  • Bulls may remain worried below mid-April lows, corrective bounce may eye 73.60.

USD/INR trims intraday gains while easing to 73.32 amid the initial Indian session on Monday. The Indian rupee pair dropped to the lowest since early April on Friday before recently witnessing a short-covering move.

However, bearish MACD and 100-day SMA (DMA) seem to test the USD/INR buyers around 73.35, a daily closing beyond which may eye for the 74.00 threshold and February’s top surrounding 74.20.

It should be noted, though, that a clear run-up beyond 74.20 becomes necessary for the USD/INR bulls to retake control.

On the contrary, the 73.00 round figure, followed by multiple supports near 72.80, may please short-term USD/INR sellers.

In a case where the USD/INR prices drop below 72.80, an ascending trend line from December 2019 and a 16-month-old horizontal support line, respectively near 72.45 and 72.30, will be in the spotlight.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.347
Today Daily Change 0.0360
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 73.311
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.5254
Daily SMA50 73.6429
Daily SMA100 73.354
Daily SMA200 73.6382
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.735
Previous Daily Low 73.1972
Previous Weekly High 74.311
Previous Weekly Low 73.1972
Previous Monthly High 75.6321
Previous Monthly Low 73.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.4026
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.5296
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.0938
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.8766
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.556
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.6316
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9522
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.1694

 

 

