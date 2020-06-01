USD/INR Price New: Indian rupee probes 50-day EMA, two-month-old resistance line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR drops to 13-day low while flashing three-day losing streak.
  • Indian PM Narendra Modi to chair special cabinet meeting, big decisions are expected amid coronavirus outbreak in the Asian nation.
  • A sustained break of near-term key support will highlight late-March low, 100-day EMA for sellers.
  • Bulls will look for entry beyond three-week-old resistance line.

USD/INR drops 0.20% while flashing 75.38 as a quote amid Monday’s initial Indian session. While bearish MACD and a three-week-old falling trend line keep the buyers away, a confluence of 50-day EMA and a two-month-long rising support line is likely challenging the bears for now.

As a result, further selling pressure could be expected if the pair registers a daily closing below 75.30, which in turn will drag the USD/INR prices towards 74.45/40 support zone comprising 100-day EMA and March 27 low.

Additionally, the pair’s further selling past-74.40 might not hesitate to visit 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-April upside, at 73.50.

Meanwhile, buyers are less likely to enter any long positions unless the pair crosses the immediate resistance line, at 76.07 now, on a daily closing basis.

In doing so, May month high near 76.20 and April 22 to close to 77.00 will be in the spotlight.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.35
Today Daily Change -0.1740
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 75.524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6715
Daily SMA50 75.8746
Daily SMA100 74.0387
Daily SMA200 72.6678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.778
Previous Daily Low 75.3889
Previous Weekly High 76.0834
Previous Weekly Low 75.3889
Previous Monthly High 76.1945
Previous Monthly Low 75.0489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.5375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.6294
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3493
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.1745
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.9602
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.7384
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.9527
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.1275

 

 

