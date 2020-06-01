USD/INR Price New: Indian rupee probes 50-day EMA, two-month-old resistance line

- USD/INR drops to 13-day low while flashing three-day losing streak.
- Indian PM Narendra Modi to chair special cabinet meeting, big decisions are expected amid coronavirus outbreak in the Asian nation.
- A sustained break of near-term key support will highlight late-March low, 100-day EMA for sellers.
- Bulls will look for entry beyond three-week-old resistance line.
USD/INR drops 0.20% while flashing 75.38 as a quote amid Monday’s initial Indian session. While bearish MACD and a three-week-old falling trend line keep the buyers away, a confluence of 50-day EMA and a two-month-long rising support line is likely challenging the bears for now.
As a result, further selling pressure could be expected if the pair registers a daily closing below 75.30, which in turn will drag the USD/INR prices towards 74.45/40 support zone comprising 100-day EMA and March 27 low.
Additionally, the pair’s further selling past-74.40 might not hesitate to visit 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-April upside, at 73.50.
Meanwhile, buyers are less likely to enter any long positions unless the pair crosses the immediate resistance line, at 76.07 now, on a daily closing basis.
In doing so, May month high near 76.20 and April 22 to close to 77.00 will be in the spotlight.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1740
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|75.524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.6715
|Daily SMA50
|75.8746
|Daily SMA100
|74.0387
|Daily SMA200
|72.6678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.778
|Previous Daily Low
|75.3889
|Previous Weekly High
|76.0834
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.3889
|Previous Monthly High
|76.1945
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.5375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.6294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.3493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.1745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.9602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.7384
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.9527
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.1275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped near 1.1150 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD consolidates its latest uptick to 1.115, the highest level in three months. Relentless US dollar selling and the upbeat market mood underpins the spot. The focus remains on the Eurozone/ US PMIs.
GBP/USD battles 1.2400 ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.2400 amid a broadly weaker US dollar and risk-on sentiment. Calls of further help to British employees add to the upside momentum. UK/US PMIs eyed ahead of Tuesday's Brexit talks.
FX Today: USD hit by escalating US riots, risk-on mood; US ISM PMI eyed amid light trading
The US dollar took a beating across the board starting out a new month/ week, as markets breathed a sigh of relief on the US’ softer stance on China. The dollar weakness was also backed by the escalating riots in the US cities, with curfews imposed on major cities.
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI: Overbought RSI challenges the bulls above $35.50
WTI seesaws around 7-week-old resistance line, retreats from highest since March 11. A short-term ascending trend line on the bears’ radars during the pullback. 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement together offers strong upside barrier.