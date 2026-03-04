USD/JPY pulls back from weekly highs as Yen steadies near 157.00

USD/JPY slipped 0.42% on Wednesday, pulling back to around 157.00 after pushing close to 157.90 earlier in the session. The pair has been chopping in a wide range between about 152.00 and 159.00 since late January, with alternating large-bodied bullish and bearish candles pointing to a tug-of-war between opposing forces. Despite Wednesday's pullback, the past week of market action shows broad US Dollar (USD) strength, with the Greenback gaining against most major currencies amid heavy safe-haven flows.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East remains the dominant driver; US and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend resulted in the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, sending Crude Oil prices sharply higher and putting particular pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY) given Japan's heavy reliance on energy imports. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is holding rates at 0.75%, and market volatility triggered by the conflict has raised the chance the BoJ will hold off on hiking in March.

With no Japanese data of note remaining this week, attention turns to Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and Retail Sales figures, which will shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next move.

USD/JPY daily chart

Technical Analysis

In the daily chart, USD/JPY trades at 157.07. The near-term bias is mildly bullish as price holds comfortably above the rising 50-day EMA clustered well above the 200-day EMA, preserving the broader uptrend despite the recent pullback from the 158.40 area. Momentum has improved, with the Stochastic lifting into overbought territory near 85, indicating persistent upside pressure rather than exhaustion at this stage. The sequence of higher closes since last week reinforces buyers’ control while the medium-term trend structure remains intact.

Initial resistance emerges around 157.70, where last week’s highs capped advances, followed by the 158.40 zone that marked the recent peak. A daily close above 158.40 would open the way toward the 160.00 psychological barrier. On the downside, immediate support aligns near 156.00, just above the 50-day EMA, with stronger demand anticipated around 155.30, where prior consolidation and the moving average zone converge. A break below 155.30 would weaken the bullish bias and expose the next support near 153.00, although current technicals favor dips being absorbed before that area.

