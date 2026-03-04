Gold holds gains near $5,150 amid geopolitical tensions

Gold price (XAU/USD) holds positive ground near $5,145 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal edges higher on safe-haven demand from the US–Iran conflict. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report is due later on Thursday. Also, Federal Reserve (Fed) official Michelle Bowman is set to speak.

Israel's military said on Wednesday that it has begun a new wave of strikes targeting military infrastructure in Tehran, per the BBC. Republicans rejected a resolution Wednesday aimed at requiring that US President Donald Trump seek congressional approval for future US military action against Iran.

Earlier, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US will start “striking progressively deeper” into Iran. Persistent geopolitical risks continue to boost a safe-haven asset such as Gold in the near term.

On the other hand, the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56.1 in February from 53.8 in the previous month. This figure came in stronger than the market expectations of 53.5. This report could reinforce the US central bank to keep the interest rate higher for longer, which supports the US Dollar (USD) and weighs on the USD-denominated commodity price.

Markets largely expect the US central bank to leave the interest rate unchanged until the summer, though US President Donald Trump has pushed for lower rates.