EUR/USD edges lower below 1.1650 as Middle East tensions fuel US Dollar strength

The EUR/USD pair trades in negative territory around 1.1635 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Euro (EUR) as escalating Middle East conflict boosts safe-haven flows. Traders brace for the Eurozone Retail Sales and US weekly Initial Jobless Claims reports, which will be released later on Thursday.

The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran has entered its sixth day on Thursday. Israel's military said on Wednesday that it has begun a new wave of strikes targeting military infrastructure in Tehran, while the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff stated the US will start “striking progressively deeper” into Iran.

Heightened geopolitical tensions triggered a "flight-to-safety" among traders, supporting the Greenback and creating a headwind for the major pair.

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Tuesday that the ECB should "sit tight" and keep interest rates ‌steady for now as the impact of the war in Iran remains uncertain. Surging oil and gas prices due to Middle East conflicts have fueled fresh inflation fears, causing traders to place some bets on an ECB rate hike this year. This, in turn, could lift the shared currency against the USD.

Money markets are now pricing in nearly a 40% ‌probability of an ECB rate hike by year-end, with expectations rising after hotter-than-expected inflation data for February on Tuesday, according to Reuters.