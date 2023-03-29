USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee drops towards 82.50 support confluence

- USD/INR extends bounce off three-week-old support line towards short-term key resistance.
- 200-SMA, fortnight-long descending trend line challenges Indian Rupee bears.
- Steady RSI suggests further grinding of prices inside triangle formation.
USD/INR picks up bids to pare weekly losses around 82.30 as it snaps a two-day downtrend amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee pair rebounds from an ascending support line from March 06, and stays within the short-term symmetrical triangle.
It’s worth noting, however, that the steady RSI (14) line hints at the USD/INR pair’s further dribbling inside the stated triangle, currently between 82.15 and 82.50.
That said, the 200-SMA adds strength to the triangle’s top line surrounding 82.50, making it a tough nut to crack for the USD/INR bulls.
In a case where USD/INR price rallies beyond 82.50, a one-month-old descending resistance line near 82.85 can challenge the pair buyers before directing them to the multiple resistance area surrounding the 83.00 psychological magnet.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 82.15 level can quickly drag the USD/INR bears towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s late January-February upside, near 81.70.
During the fall, the 82.00 round figure may act as an intermediate halt while the monthly low of near 81.50 acts as an extra filter towards the south.
Overall, USD/INR is likely to remain sidelined but the multiple hurdles toward the north keep the pair sellers hopeful.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.2604
|Today Daily Change
|0.0837
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|82.1767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.2851
|Daily SMA50
|82.2555
|Daily SMA100
|82.1349
|Daily SMA200
|81.2584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.378
|Previous Daily Low
|82.079
|Previous Weekly High
|82.8926
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.0371
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.1932
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.0444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.9122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.7454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.3435
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.5103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.6426
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
