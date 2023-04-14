USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee buyers approach 81.45 resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains pressured at 11-week low, down for the third consecutive day.
  • Clear downside break of ascending trend line from late January, bearish MACD signals favor Indian Rupee (INR) buyers.
  • Convergence of 200-DMA, five-month-old rising support line restricts immediate downside of USD/INR.
  • Indian Rupee sellers remain off the table below 82.10.

USD/INR clings to mild losses around 81.60 during early Friday, after falling to the lowest levels since late January before a few minutes.

In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair justifies the previous day’s downside break of an upward-sloping support line from January 23, now resistance. Adding strength to the bearish bias are the downbeat MACD signals.

However, the RSI (14) line is approaching the oversold territory and signals bottom picking of the USD/INR prices, which in turn highlights the 81.45 support confluence as the key for the USD/INR bears to watch. That said, the stated level encompasses the 200-DMA and an ascending trend line from November 2022.

If at all the USD/INR bears dominate past 81.45 and offer a daily closing below the same, the November 2022 low near 81.00 and the yearly trough surrounding 80.90 will be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive unless the Indian Rupee pair remains below the support-turned-resistance line stretched from January, close to 81.95 by the press time.

Even if the USD/INR buyers manage to cross the 81.95 hurdle, the 82.00 round figure and a three-week-old descending resistance line, close to 82.10 at the latest, will be crucial challenges for them to conquer.

USD/INR Price: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 81.585
Today Daily Change -0.0970
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 81.682
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.1685
Daily SMA50 82.3723
Daily SMA100 82.2173
Daily SMA200 81.4517
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.16
Previous Daily Low 81.63
Previous Weekly High 82.5092
Previous Weekly Low 81.7741
Previous Monthly High 83.0315
Previous Monthly Low 81.512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 81.8325
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81.9576
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.488
Daily Pivot Point S2 81.294
Daily Pivot Point S3 80.958
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.018
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.354
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.548

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

