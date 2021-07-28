USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls remain confident above 74.50

- USD/INR struggles to preserve the previous session’s upside momentum.
- Bulls face stiff resistance near the 74.50 critical resistance area.
- Momentum oscillators hold onto an overbought zone with a neutral bias.
USD/INR edges marginally lower in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair encounters a strong resistance barrier near the critical 74.50 mark.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 74.50, down 0.08% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been rising from the lows of 72.91 since early June. The ascending trendline acts as a defensive for USD/INR bulls.
A sustained move above 74.50, the key psychological mark would strengthen the upward price action further. The bulls would march toward the 74.80 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades consistently above the midline, which indicates a continuation of the prevailing trend in the pair.
In doing so, the bulls would attempt to recapture the July 20 high at 75.00
A daily close above the 75.00 would open the gates for the levels last seen in April. USD/INR bulls would aim for the April 26 high at 75.26.
Alternatively, if price slips below the session’s low, it could move back to the previous day’s low of 74.27.
Market participants would then aim for the 74.00 horizontal support level followed by the June 18 low at 73.82.
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.4981
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0603
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|74.5584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5549
|Daily SMA50
|73.8315
|Daily SMA100
|73.7524
|Daily SMA200
|73.6119
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.5703
|Previous Daily Low
|74.2766
|Previous Weekly High
|75.0155
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3213
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5135
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.4854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.4581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.3888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.3666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.1748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.6603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.7621
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.9539
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3900 as USD weakens
GBP/USD extends the previous two day’s gains in Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band and awaits for confirmation. US dollar trades below 93.00 ahead of the FOMC meeting. The sterling gains on the sharp decline in coronavirus infections.
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally.
US June Durable Goods: More than meets the eye
New orders for long-lasting consumer goods were slower than forecast in June but large positive revisions to the May results kept market focus on the robust US economic recovery. Two of three Durable Goods categories miss forecasts by wide margins.