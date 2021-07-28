USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls remain confident above 74.50

USD/INR struggles to preserve the previous session’s upside momentum.

Bulls face stiff resistance near the 74.50 critical resistance area.

Momentum oscillators hold onto an overbought zone with a neutral bias.

USD/INR edges marginally lower in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair encounters a strong resistance barrier near the critical 74.50 mark.

At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 74.50, down 0.08% for the day.

USD/INR daily chart

On the daily chart, the pair has been rising from the lows of 72.91 since early June. The ascending trendline acts as a defensive for USD/INR bulls.

A sustained move above 74.50, the key psychological mark would strengthen the upward price action further. The bulls would march toward the 74.80 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades consistently above the midline, which indicates a continuation of the prevailing trend in the pair.

In doing so, the bulls would attempt to recapture the July 20 high at 75.00

A daily close above the 75.00 would open the gates for the levels last seen in April. USD/INR bulls would aim for the April 26 high at 75.26.

Alternatively, if price slips below the session’s low, it could move back to the previous day’s low of 74.27.

Market participants would then aim for the 74.00 horizontal support level followed by the June 18 low at 73.82.

USD/INR additional levels

USD/INR Overview Today last price 74.4981 Today Daily Change -0.0603 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 74.5584 Trends Daily SMA20 74.5549 Daily SMA50 73.8315 Daily SMA100 73.7524 Daily SMA200 73.6119 Levels Previous Daily High 74.5703 Previous Daily Low 74.2766 Previous Weekly High 75.0155 Previous Weekly Low 74.3213 Previous Monthly High 74.5135 Previous Monthly Low 72.4854 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.4581 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.3888 Daily Pivot Point S1 74.3666 Daily Pivot Point S2 74.1748 Daily Pivot Point S3 74.073 Daily Pivot Point R1 74.6603 Daily Pivot Point R2 74.7621 Daily Pivot Point R3 74.9539



