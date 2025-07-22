USD/INR trades firmly as FIIs selling and delay in US-India deal weigh on Rupee

trading

The Indian Rupee declines against the US Dollar as the former weakens due to multiple headwinds.

Consistent outflow of foreign funds from Indian markets and a delay in the US-India deal have weighed on the Indian Rupee.

The Fed is almost certain to leave interest rates steady in the monetary policy meeting next week.

The Indian Rupee (INR) declines against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair extends its winning streak for the fourth trading day, trading higher close to a four-week high around 86.50.

The pair has remained on the front foot as the Indian currency continues to underperform, following the continuous outflow of funds by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) this month. So far, FIIs have sold Rs. 18,636.98 crores worth of equities in July.

Uncertainty surrounding trade discussions between the United States (US) and India and ambiguity over the global outlook after the August 1 tariff deadline have forced FIIs to pare investments from Indian markets.

A report from NDTV showed on Monday that India’s Chief Trade Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal-led team has returned from Washington after the fifth round of trade talks, with the deal remaining in a cliffhanger. The report stated that an interim Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would be signed in the last quarter of the year, suggesting that exports from India to the US will continue to face sectoral tariffs. The report also showed that a team of officials from Washington will visit Indian in mid-August to extend trade discussions.

Indian Rupee PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD 0.07% 0.16% 0.33% 0.06% 0.17% 0.07% 0.11% EUR -0.07% 0.11% 0.26% 0.01% 0.09% 0.02% 0.06% GBP -0.16% -0.11% 0.16% -0.09% -0.02% -0.09% -0.05% JPY -0.33% -0.26% -0.16% -0.24% -0.17% -0.24% -0.28% CAD -0.06% -0.01% 0.09% 0.24% 0.08% 0.03% 0.06% AUD -0.17% -0.09% 0.02% 0.17% -0.08% -0.11% -0.08% INR -0.07% -0.02% 0.09% 0.24% -0.03% 0.11% 0.06% CHF -0.11% -0.06% 0.05% 0.28% -0.06% 0.08% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee drops against US Dollar, flash US-India PMI eyed

The Indian Rupee weakens against the US Dollar, while the latter flattens in Tuesday’s Asian session after correcting the previous day. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat slightly below 98.00, after retracing from the four-week high near 99.00.

The US Dollar is expected to stay on the sidelines with investors awaiting headlines related to trade discussions by the US with its trading partners.

So far, the US has announced trade deals with the United Kingdom (UK), Vietnam, and Indonesia, and a limited pact with China. Washington has announced tariffs on 22 nations, notably Japan, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, and the European Union (EU).

Meanwhile, trade tensions between the US and the EU have escalated as the 27-nation bloc vowed to retaliate after President Donald Trump demanded a higher baseline tariff and showed reluctance to the bloc's demand to waive the 25% automobile levy.

The comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with CNBC on Monday have signaled that there won’t be many deals signed ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline, as Washington is more concerned about the “quality of deal” not timing. “The important thing here is the quality of the deal, not the timing of the deals,” Bessent said.

Bessent’s comments also signaled that August 1 is “hard deadline” and Washington could roll back “April 2 level” tariff rates on nations that have failed to reach a deal.

On the domestic front, traders are increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% in the policy meeting next week. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to reduce borrowing rates in the September policy meeting has also reduced to 58.3% from 69.6% seen a month ago. Traders pare Fed dovish bets after the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that prices of products that are the largest imports in the US have increased.

This week, investors will focus on the preliminary private Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for July from both India and the US, which will be published on Thursday.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR trades close to four-week high near 86.50

USD/INR trades higher around 86.40 in the opening session on Tuesday. The near-term trend of the pair remains bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher around 86.07.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps to near 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks above that level.

Looking down, the 50-day EMA near 85.85 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the June 23 high near 87.00 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.

Economic Indicator HSBC Composite PMI The Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global and HSBC Bank, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in India This d by weighting together comparable manufacturing and services indices using official manufacturing and services annual value added. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the Indian private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Indian Rupee (INR). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that the activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for INR. Read more. Next release: Thu Jul 24, 2025 05:00 (Prel) Frequency: Monthly Consensus: - Previous: 61 Source: S&P Global

the