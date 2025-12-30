WTI gains momentum above $57.50 amid increasing geopolitical tensions
- WTI price drifts higher to near $57.85 in Tuesday’s early European session.
- US-led talks to end the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough.
- The API crude oil stockpiles report is due later on Tuesday.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $57.85 during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The WTI price extends the rally amid the lack of a breakthrough on a peace deal in Ukraine and geopolitical risks.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he made “a lot of progress” in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over a possible peace deal. Nonetheless, Trump stated that there’s no apparent breakthrough on the flashpoint issue of territory, and it might take a few weeks to get it done.
Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike on the Russian presidential residence in northern Russia, prompting Moscow to reconsider its stance in peace negotiations, per Reuters. Ukraine dismissed Russian statements about the drone attack, and its foreign minister said Moscow was seeking "false justifications" for further strikes against its neighbor. Dented peace hopes in Ukraine could provide some support to the WTI price in the near term.
On the other hand, concerns about a global supply glut could weigh on the WTI price. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to a modest production hike of 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December.
Traders will take more cues from the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) crude oil stockpiles report, which will be released later on Tuesday. A larger-than-expected crude oil inventory draw indicates stronger demand and could boost the WTI price, while a bigger build than estimated signals weaker demand or excess supply, which might drag the WTI price lower.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.