USD/CHF pulls back from 0.7900 as safe-haven demand supports Swiss Franc
- USD/CHF depreciates as safe-haven demand increases amid the uncertain Ukraine–Russia situation.
- The US Dollar may face challenges due to growing odds of two more Fed rate cuts in 2026.
- Traders await the FOMC December Meeting Minutes to gain insights into the Fed’s 2026 outlook.
USD/CHF loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 0.7880 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The Swiss KOF Leading Indicator will be eyed later, which could offer future trends of the overall economic activity.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) potentially receives support from increased safe-haven demand, which could be attributed to the uncertain Ukraine-Russia situation. Russia’s foreign minister said Moscow’s negotiating stance would shift following alleged strikes on President Vladimir Putin’s residence.
Additionally, Saudi air strikes in Yemen and Iran’s declaration of a “full-scale war” with the United States (US), Europe, and Israel have raised fears of broader instability, with Trump warning of further strikes if Iran resumes rebuilding its nuclear programme.
The USD/CHF pair also struggles as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid ongoing expectations of two more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026. The CME FedWatch tool shows an 83.9% probability of rates being held at the Fed’s January meeting, up from 80.1% a week earlier. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut has fallen to 16.1% from 19.9% a week ago.
Traders adopt caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes due later in the day, which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2026 outlook. Focus will be shifted toward the US Initial Jobless Claims data scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.