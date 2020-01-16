USD/INR: Likely to continue to trade between 70.6 and 72.0 – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank expect the USD/INR pair to remain around the 71 area over the next three months and then to move modestly higher.
Key Quotes:
“USD/INR has moved in a broad range between 70.6 and 72.0 since early August and we expect this to continue in the short term. India has seen political turmoil lately due to a law called the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which is criticised for discriminating against Muslims. Inflation shot higher to 7.4% in December due to a food supply shock pushing up the prices of onions and other vegetables. The jump is likely to be temporary as it is supply driven, but we expect Reserve Bank of India to be on hold for now at least until inflation moves lower again. RBI has an inflation target of 4%, with a range of +/-2% around the target. The RBI cut rates five times in 2019 as GDP growth was flagging. Q4 GDP growth fell to 4.6% y/y in Q4 19, the lowest level since 2013.”
“In the short term, inflows into emerging markets and the strength of the CNY support the INR. We expect USD/INR to be broadly unchanged around 71 in 1M and 3M but to rise to 71.5 in 6M and 72 in 12M as RBI easing returns to the table.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from the highs after strong US retail sales
EUR/USD has retreated back toward 1.1150 after US retail sales beat expectations with 0.5% on the control group. Earlier, the upbeat ECB minutes supported the euro.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof
Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.
Gold remains subdued in mid 1550s during receding demand for safe-haven assets
The price of gold is currently trading at $1,551.20 having travelled from a high of $1,558.09 to a low of $1,548.16 in a risk-on environment.
USD/JPY hits fresh daily highs, eyes monthly highs
The USD/JPY rose further during the American session reaching a fresh daily high above 110.00 but it remained under the weekly top it hit on Tuesday at 110.20.