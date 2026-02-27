The EUR/GBP cross holds positive ground near 0.8750 during the early European session on Friday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) softens against the Euro (EUR) amid a combination of UK political uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing by the Bank of England (BoE). Traders brace for the preliminary reading of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data from Germany, which will be released later on Friday.

The Green Party has pulled off a landmark victory in the Gorton and Denton byelection, a significant blow to Keir Starmer, per the Guardian. Hannah Spencer took the seat from Labour in the Greens' first-ever Westminster by-election victory. A defeat for the Labour Party could trigger leadership speculation and further weigh on the Pound Sterling.

Furthermore, growing bets on the BoE rate cut might contribute to the GBP’s downside. Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that an interest rate cut in March is a "genuinely open question," although service price inflation in recent data had not fallen as much as hoped. Many economists from financial institutions like Deutsche Bank, ING, and UBS anticipate the next reduction will occur at the March or April meeting.

The preliminary reading of German CPI inflation will be in the spotlight on Friday. If inflation surprises to the downside, it would boost the case for a further rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) to support growth. This, in turn, could drag the EUR lower against the GBP in the near term.