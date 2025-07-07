USD/INR advances as Trump threatens 10% Anti-American BRICS policies tariff

- The Indian Rupee slides against US Dollar as Trump threatens to impose 10% on countries supporting BRICS’ anti-American policies.
- Trump prepares to send letters, outlining tariff rates, to nations that fail to secure trade deal during the tariff deadline.
- Traders pare Fed dovish bets on upbeat US NFP data.
The Indian Rupee faces a sharp sell-off against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of the week. The USD/INR pair advances to near 85.85 as United States (US) President Donald Trump threatens in a post on Truth.Social that he will impose additional 10% tariffs on countries that align with BRICS’s anti-American policies, with the specification that there would be no expectations.
"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.
This came after BRICS nations condemned unilateral tariffs and non-tariff barriers that are disturbing global trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules in the Rio declaration. However, nations didn’t specify the US while expressing concerns over unilateral trade barriers.
India, being a founding member of BRICS, is not immune to new Trump tariffs’ threats and could see some disruption in ongoing trade negotiations with the US.
No confirmation about striking a deal between the US and India ahead of the reciprocal tariff deadline on Wednesday, even as Washington expressed confidence on July 3 that it could reach a deal with New Delhi within 48 hours, which was supposed to be July 5, has raised concerns over the finalization of the trade pact.
A report from the NDTV showed on Thursday that India and the US can announce a trade agreement within "48 hours".
Indian Rupee PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|INR
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.23%
|0.57%
|0.27%
|0.76%
|0.27%
|0.15%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|0.15%
|0.26%
|0.16%
|0.73%
|0.42%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|-0.15%
|0.08%
|0.04%
|0.59%
|0.07%
|-0.21%
|JPY
|-0.57%
|-0.26%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.41%
|0.11%
|-0.35%
|CAD
|-0.27%
|-0.16%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|0.50%
|0.25%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|-0.76%
|-0.73%
|-0.59%
|-0.41%
|-0.50%
|-0.32%
|-0.80%
|INR
|-0.27%
|-0.42%
|-0.07%
|-0.11%
|-0.25%
|0.32%
|-0.38%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|0.21%
|0.35%
|0.25%
|0.80%
|0.38%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee declines against US Dollar
- The Indian Rupee weakens against the US Dollar on Monday. The US Dollar trades broadly stable as investors await news alerts about how much US President Trump will impose additional tariffs on those nations that fail to close a trade deal before the deadline.
- During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades calmly near 97.00, slightly higher from a fresh multi-year low of 96.40 posted last week.
- Over the weekend, Donald Trump stated that he will release letters outlining tariffs for 12 countries on Monday. Trump said the first batch of letters outlining the tariff levels they would face on exports to the United States would be sent to 12 countries on Monday, Reuters reported.
- Investors should brace for significant volatility if the US sends letters to any of its leading trading partners. So far, Trump has announced bilateral deals with the United Kingdom (UK) and Vietnam and a limited trade pact with China. Given that Washington has not announced any deal with the Eurozone, Japan, Canada, and Mexico, tariff letters to them will be unfavorable for the US Dollar and US assets.
- Meanwhile, the passage of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” has prompted fiscal risks for the US Dollar as it is expected to add over $3 trillion to the already ballooning nation’s debt over a decade. However, US equities have performed strongly over Trump’s bill clearance, assuming that higher liquidity with households will boost consumption.
- On the monetary policy front, upbeat US nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June has forced traders to pare bets supporting the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates in the policy meeting later this month. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting borrowing rates in July has diminished to 4.7% from 18.6% seen a week ago.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR recovers but stays below 20-day EMA
The USD/INR pair recovers sharply to near 85.80 on Monday from an over-monthly low of 85.30 posted the previous week. However, the near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 85.90.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below 50.00, indicating that the trend is on the downside.
Looking down, the May 27 low of 85.10 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, Wednesday’s high of 86.13 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jul 03, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 147K
Consensus: 110K
Previous: 139K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish outlook remains in play above 1.1750
EUR/USD edges lower to around 1.1765 during the early European session on Monday. The renewed concerns about a global trade war and tariff uncertainty weigh on the shared currency. US Treasury Secretary Bessent said on Sunday that Trump will send letters to some trading partners, warning that tariffs could revert to April 2 levels on August 1.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3600 after breaking below nine-day EMA
The GBP/USD pair extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3620 during the Asian hours on Monday. The bullish bias persists as the daily chart’s technical analysis indicates that the pair remains within the ascending channel pattern.
Gold price slides closer to $3,300 amid the emergence of some USD buying
Gold price drops to a multi-day low on Monday amid modest USD strength. Fed rate cut bets and US fiscal concerns should act as a headwind for the USD. Geopolitical risks could further offer support to the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bulls eye further upside as key resistances flip into support
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of renewed strength as the crypto market kicks off the week on a bullish note. BTC has reclaimed ground above $109,000 after confirming a breakout from its consolidation phase.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.