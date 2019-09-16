USD/INR: Indian Rupee drops 60 paise in early trade

Indian Rupee tanks in early trade, tracking the oil price rally.

Rupee may slide further if oil continues to rally on fears of a prolonged Saudi production outage.

The Indian Rupee has gapped lower by more than 60 paise in early trade, possibly tracking the oil rally.

The USD/INR pair jumped to 71.67 at the opening bell, having closed 71.01 on Friday.

Brent oil jumped close to 20% in early Asia on fears that Saudi Aramco's production outage may last more than six weeks. The plant came under Drone attack on Saturday.

A rise in oil prices almost always drags the Rupee lower, as India is an oil-importing nation.

The INR may remain under pressure over the next few days if Saudi officials confirm markets' worst fears, sending oil to levels near $75, as predicted by Goldman Sachs.

As of writing, the USD/INR pair is trading at 71.5275, representing 0.72% gain on the day.

Technical levels