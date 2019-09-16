USD/INR: Indian Rupee drops 60 paise in early trade

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Indian Rupee tanks in early trade, tracking the oil price rally.
  • Rupee may slide further if oil continues to rally on fears of a prolonged Saudi production outage.

The Indian Rupee has gapped lower by more than 60 paise in early trade, possibly tracking the oil rally.

The USD/INR pair jumped to 71.67 at the opening bell, having closed 71.01 on Friday.

Brent oil jumped close to 20% in early Asia on fears that Saudi Aramco's production outage may last more than six weeks. The plant came under Drone attack on Saturday.

A rise in oil prices almost always drags the Rupee lower, as India is an oil-importing nation.

The INR may remain under pressure over the next few days if Saudi officials confirm markets' worst fears, sending oil to levels near $75, as predicted by Goldman Sachs.

As of writing, the USD/INR pair is trading at 71.5275, representing 0.72% gain on the day.

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.5275
Today Daily Change 0.4900
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 71.0375
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6893
Daily SMA50 70.4308
Daily SMA100 69.9782
Daily SMA200 70.1369
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.57
Previous Daily Low 70.8495
Previous Weekly High 72.19
Previous Weekly Low 70.8495
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2948
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1247
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.7347
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.4318
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.0142
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4552
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.8728
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.1757

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but bull reversal remains elusive

EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but bull reversal remains elusive

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1078, representing marginal gains on the day amid oil price spike. The currency pair on Friday faced rejection at the resistance of the trendline connecting June 25 and Aug. 13 highs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat

GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat

The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, reaching Friday 1.2505, its highest since last July, and settling not far below this last. Fading odds for a hard-Brexit continue to underpin the Pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off

USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off

USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week. 

USD/JPY News

Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week

Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week

Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.

Gold News

The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto

The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto

XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures