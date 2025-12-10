The Indian Rupee (INR) rises further against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday. The USD/INR pair falls to near 90.00 as the Indian Rupee bounces back on the announcement that United States (US) Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer will visit India on December 10-11 to take forward trade discussions.

Trade negotiators from India would look to push for reducing tariffs on exports to the US, which currently stands at 50%, one of the highest among Washington’s trading partners.

Signs from the meeting that the US and India have progressed towards reaching a consensus would be favorable for the Indian Rupee, which has lost significant interest from overseas investors due to trade deal uncertainty.

So far in December, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned out to be net sellers in all trading days, and have offloaded stake worth Rs. 14,819.29 crores. FIIs have also remained net sellers in the last five months.

On the domestic front, investors will focus on the retail Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, which will be released on Friday. According to a December 4-8 Reuters poll, India’s retail inflation grew at an annualized pace of 0.7%, faster than 0.25% in October.

Daily digest market movers: Investors await Fed’s guidance on the interest rate outlook

A further recovery move by the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar is also driven by caution among investors ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy, which will be announced at 19:00 GMT.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks down to near 99.20

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting is 87.6%. This will be the third interest rate cut by the Fed in a row. Firm Fed dovish expectations are driven by weak United States (US) labour market conditions.

Lately, a significant number of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members also supported the need of further policy expansion amid downside employment risks. In late November, New York Fed Bank President John Williams stated that there is room for further interest rate cuts in the near term as the policy is still modestly restrictive, while warning that the "economic growth has slowed and the labour market gradually cooled".

As the Fed is almost certain to bring borrowing rates down further, the major driver for the US Dollar’s outlook will be Fed’s guidance on interest rates. Investors would like to know whether the Fed will announce a pause to the ongoing monetary-easing campaign or lean towards a data-dependent approach.

Financial market participants will also focus on the Fed’s dot plot, which shows where policymakers collectively see the Federal Funds Rate heading in the near-to-longer term.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR falls to near 90.00

USD/INR trades near 90.00 in the opening session on Wednesday. The upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 89.6463 underscores a steady uptrend, with spot holding above it.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62 has eased from earlier overbought readings, indicating firm yet moderating momentum.

Trend strength would remain in place while price stays above the 20-day EMA, where pullbacks could find support. A renewed push in momentum toward the RSI 70.00 band could extend gains, whereas a drop toward 50.00 would signal consolidation. Buyers defending the 20-day EMA would keep the path higher intact, while a close below it could open a deeper correction toward the November 13 high at 88.97.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)