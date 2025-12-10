TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD consolidates below mid-0.6600s; bulls await Fed decision amid RBA's hawkish tilt

  • AUD/USD lacks firm intraday direction as traders opt to wait for the crucial FOMC rate decision.
  • The RBA’s hawkish stance offsets mixed Chinese inflation data and acts as a tailwind for the AUD.
  • Bets for more rate cuts by the Fed keep the USD depressed and further lend support to the pair.
AUD/USD consolidates below mid-0.6600s; bulls await Fed decision amid RBA's hawkish tilt
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair is seen consolidating its recent strong gains to the highest level since September 18, touched the previous day, and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6640 area, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders keenly await the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its policy decision later during the US session and is widely expected to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points (bps). This has been a key factor behind the recent US Dollar (USD) decline to its lowest level since late October and the AUD/USD pair's strong move up witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's future rate cut path.

Hence, the focus will remain glued to updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting press conference. The outlook, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and determining the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance might continue to underpin the Australian Dollar (AUD) and act as a tailwind for the currency pair.

The RBA, as was expected, left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.6% on Tuesday. Moreover, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that the Board discussed what they might have to do if rates need to go up and that it looks like more rate cuts are not needed. This, in turn, backs the case for a further appreciating move for the Aussie, which seems rather unaffected by mixed Chinese inflation figures, showing that consumer prices accelerated in November while producer deflation persisted.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported earlier today that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to the 0.7% YoY rate last month, as compared to the 0.2% rise recorded in October. In contrast, the Producer Prices Index (PPI) declined 2.2% YoY in November, compared with a 2.1% fall in the previous month. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of the AUD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair remains to the upside.

Australian Dollar Price This Month

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this month. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.27%-0.52%0.30%-0.88%-1.35%-0.73%0.32%
EUR0.27%-0.25%0.56%-0.61%-1.08%-0.44%0.60%
GBP0.52%0.25%1.06%-0.36%-0.84%-0.19%0.85%
JPY-0.30%-0.56%-1.06%-1.17%-1.65%-1.01%0.02%
CAD0.88%0.61%0.36%1.17%-0.53%0.17%1.21%
AUD1.35%1.08%0.84%1.65%0.53%0.65%1.70%
NZD0.73%0.44%0.19%1.01%-0.17%-0.65%1.04%
CHF-0.32%-0.60%-0.85%-0.02%-1.21%-1.70%-1.04%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1650, all eyes on Fed rate decision

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1650, all eyes on Fed rate decision

The EUR/USD pair trades flat around 1.1625 during the early European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, in which a 25 basis points rate cut is almost fully priced in.

GBP/USD extends mean reversion as investors brace for Fed

GBP/USD extends mean reversion as investors brace for Fed

GBP/USD eased back toward the midrange on Tuesday, shedding around one-fifth of one percent after facing an intraday technical rejection from the 1.3350 level. Price action has slumped back into the 1.3300 handle and is holding just north of the long-term 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3250 as markets hunker down for the last Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision of 2025.

Gold holds steady above $4,200 as traders keenly await FOMC rate decision

Gold holds steady above $4,200 as traders keenly await FOMC rate decision

Gold edges higher during the Asian session and touches a fresh weekly top on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through buying. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs at the end of a two-day policy meeting later today fails to assist the US Dollar in capitalizing on its recent recovery from the lowest level since late October. 

Dogecoin recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin holds steady on Wednesday after a nearly 4% rise on Tuesday. Derivatives data indicate a surge in bullish bets and retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers