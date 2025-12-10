AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Softens to near 104.00 as overbought RSI caps upside potential

The AUD/JPY cross loses traction to around 104.00, snapping the six-day winning streak during the early European session on Wednesday. Deeper-than-expected producer deflation data from China undermines the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY). Nonetheless, concerns about expansionary fiscal measures in Japan and growth worries might cap the downside for the cross.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Wednesday showed that China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 2.2% YoY in November, following a 2.1% fall in October. The data came in deeper than the market expectation of -2.0%. This data underscored the challenge policymakers face in reviving domestic demand amid persistent trade tensions.

Meanwhile, China’s consumer inflation climbed in November to hit its highest level in nearly two years, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 0.7% YoY in November, versus an increase of 0.2% prior. The market consensus was for 0.7% in the reported period. On a monthly basis, Chinese CPI inflation arrived at -0.1% MoM in November, compared to a rise of 0.2% in October.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY trades at 104.00. The 20-day SMA within the Bollinger set slopes higher beneath price, while the 100-day EMA at 98.91 rises, reinforcing a constructive uptrend. Staying above these averages keeps the bias bullish, and a dip toward the EMA would test broader trend support.

Bollinger Bands widen as price hovers at the upper band, signaling strong upside momentum and a stretched advance. RSI at 70.60 is overbought and could cap near-term gains. Initial support sits at the middle band near 102.02, with the lower band at 100.03 as the next cushion. A daily close above the band top would extend the climb, whereas failure to hold the mid-band could usher a deeper retracement.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)