USD/INR retraces from weekly high on hopes of US-India trade deal

The Indian Rupee rebounds against the US Dollar amid firm expectations that India and the US will reach a deal soon.

Trump slams 14 countries with reciprocal tariffs on Monday.

Investors await the FOMC minutes to be released on Wednesday.

The Indian Rupee (INR) bounces back against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair corrects to near 85.88 from the weekly high of 86.15 posted on Monday. The pair retraces as United States (US) President Donald Trump has reiterated confidence that Washington will strike a trade agreement with India.

"We've made a deal with the United Kingdom (UK), we've made a deal with China, we're close to making a deal with India,” Trump said to reporters at the White House on Monday.

The comments from US President Trump came after he announced tariff rates for 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, were slapped with 25% tariffs, and threatened to raise them if they pursue retaliation.

Meanwhile, investors seek specifications of the likely trade deal as signs of an increase in exposure of Indian entities to competition from US companies would be unfavorable for the domestic currency.

According to a report from NDTV, Indian negotiators would aim to safeguard their agriculture anddairy sector, which are the backbone of the country in terms of job creation. New Delhi is also aiming for higher concessions on tariffs in labour-intensive exports like footwear, garments, and leather.

Another reason for a grim outlook of the Indian Rupee is Trump’s threat to impose a 10% tariff on countries aligning with BRICS’ anti-American policies. This comes at a time when the US and India are close to signing a trade agreement.

On the equity market front, Indian indices have opened on a cautious note as investors await the confirmation of the India-US trade pact. Nifty50 ticks down 0.13% to near 25,425 and Sensex30 edges lower slightly below 83,400. The next trigger for Indian markets is the earnings season of the first quarter of Financial Year (FY) 2025-2026, which will start with quarterly results of tech-giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 9.

Indian Rupee PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD -0.21% -0.16% -0.03% -0.17% -0.60% -0.21% -0.17% EUR 0.21% 0.06% 0.24% 0.05% -0.40% 0.16% 0.05% GBP 0.16% -0.06% 0.20% -0.01% -0.46% -0.06% -0.01% JPY 0.03% -0.24% -0.20% -0.18% -0.61% -0.04% -0.07% CAD 0.17% -0.05% 0.00% 0.18% -0.45% 0.13% -0.00% AUD 0.60% 0.40% 0.46% 0.61% 0.45% 0.53% 0.47% INR 0.21% -0.16% 0.06% 0.04% -0.13% -0.53% -0.11% CHF 0.17% -0.05% 0.01% 0.07% 0.00% -0.47% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

Indian Rupee recovers against US Dollar after Trump announces tariffs for 14 countries

The Indian Rupee rebounds against the US Dollar as the latter retraces after a strong upside move on Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, corrects to near 97.30 after posting a fresh weekly high around 97.66.

The US Dollar faces a slight selling pressure after US President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on 14 countries, notably Japan and South Korea, on which Washington has imposed 25% tariffs. This has led to a sharp decline in the Japanese Yen (JPY). However, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said earlier in the day that Tokyo would continue negotiations with the US to seek a mutually beneficial trade deal, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, US President Trump has signed orders that confirm the imposition of so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs on August 1, which were previously announced to become effective from July 9. Though the White House has not called it an extension to their tariff deadline, market experts believe that the three-week grace period will provide more time to the US and its trading partners to reach a deal.

On the domestic front, investors await the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the June 17-18 policy meeting in which it kept interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% for the fourth straight time. During the policy announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of stagflation risks, citing that “effects of tariffs will depend on level, and increases this year will likely weigh on economic activity and push up inflation”.

Meanwhile, traders have pared Fed dovish bets for the policy meeting later this month after the release of the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is almost certain to leave interest rates steady in the July meeting.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR strives to hold above 20-day EMA

The USD/INR pair oscillates inside Monday’s trading range on Tuesday. The pair tussles to stabilize above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 85.90. Such a scenario will turn the near-term trend bullish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds to near 50.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks above 60.00.

Looking down, the May 27 low of 85.10 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the June 24 low at 86.42 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.

Economic Indicator FOMC Minutes FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.

Read more. Next release: Wed Jul 09, 2025 18:00 Frequency: Irregular Consensus: - Previous: - Source: Federal Reserve Why it matters to traders? Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.



