- The index trades within a tight range near 106.80.
- US yields reverse course and now slip back to the red territory.
- CB Leading Index, housing data next of note in the NA session.
The greenback exchanges gains with losses in the 106.70 region when gauged by the USD Index (DXY) amidst the generalized lack of direction in the global markets on Friday.
USD Index now focuses on data
Despite the current vacillating price action, the index remains en route to close the week with small gains following the sharp retracement seen in the previous one
Most of the change in the direction of the dollar in the last couple of sessions comes in response to hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed J.Bullard on Thursday, which dialed down the potential discussion of a pivot in the Fed’s policy at the December event.
In the US calendar, the CB’s Leading Index comes next seconded by Existing Home Sales and the speech by Boston Fed S.Collins.
What to look for around USD
Price action around the dollar remains mixed and relegates the index to keep navigating the area around 106.50, all amidst a broad-based consolidative theme.
In the meantime, the greenback is expected to remain under the microscope amidst persistent investors’ repricing of a probable slower pace of the Fed’s rate path in the upcoming months.
Key events in the US this week: CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US midterm elections. Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.11% at 106.81 and is expected to meet the next up barrier at 109.15 (100-day SMA) seconded by 110.76 (55-day SMA) and then 113.14 (monthly high November 3). On the other direction, the breakdown of 105.34 (monthly low November 15) would open the door to 105.05 (200-day SMA) and finally 104.63 (monthly low August 10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, stays above 1.1900
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined toward 1.1900. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day and helps the pair cling to its modest daily gains. The US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales.
Gold declines below $1,760 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $1,760 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.