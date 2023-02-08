USD Index: Upside appears capped by 104.00 so far

- The index treads water around 103.30 on Wednesday.
- Markets appear biased towards the risk complex early in Europe.
- Weekly Mortgage Applications, Fedspeak next on tap in the docket.
Price action around the greenback appears somewhat inconclusive in the low-103.00s when measured by the USD Index (DXY) on Wednesday.
USD Index: Bullish attempts look limited near 104.00
The index navigates the area of Tuesday’s closing levels around 103.30 against the backdrop of a tepid improvement in the risk-associated universe, while the recent bull run appears to have met some decent resistance near the 104.00 barrier.
In the meantime, investors seem to have fully digested Friday’s Payrolls figures (517K) and the absence of surprises at Powell’s Q&A session and is expected to shift their focus of attention to the upcoming Fedspeak.
In the US docket, weekly MBA Mortgage Applications and Wholesale Inventories are due later in the NA session seconded by speeches by NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist), FOMC M.Barr (permanent voter, centrist) and FOMC C.Waller (permanent voter, hawk).
What to look for around USD
The dollar keeps correcting lower after hitting fresh tops near the 104.00 hurdle on Tuesday, always amidst a better mood in the risk appetite trends.
The idea of a probable pivot/impasse in the Fed’s normalization process now looks mitigated in favour of a tighter-for-longer narrative, which appears almost exclusively underpinned by the recent NFP prints. This view, however, is expected to take centre stage in the upcoming speeches by Fed’s rate setters.
The loss of traction in wage inflation, however, seems to lend some support to the view that the Fed’s tightening cycle have started to impact on the robust US labour markets somewhat.
Key events in the US this week: MAB Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories (Wednesday) – Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) – Flash Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. shrinking odds for a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is advancing 0.06% at 103.39 and faces the immediate up barrier at 103.96 (monthly high February 7) seconded by 105.63 (2023 high January 6) and then 106.45 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the breach of 100.82 (2023 low February 2) would open the door to 100.00 (psychological level) and finally 99.81 (weekly low April 21 2022).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow range above 1.0700 ahead of the European open. Investors digest the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Powell. The US Dollar remains on the back foot with yields ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2050 amid subdued US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.2050, consolidating the renewed uptick heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable pair justifies broad-based US Dollar softness amid a mixed market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. A quiet calendar ahead.
Gold prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer for the third consecutive day as buyers cheer a sustained rebound from the short-term key support surrounding $1,870 amid sluggish markets.
Can Algorand’s Clinton partnership end ALGO’s 80% price rally?
Algorand price saw a minor uptick on February 7 as the announcement of a partnership was put out. The Algorand Foundation revealed its broad-reaching partnership with the Clinton Foundation in India.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.