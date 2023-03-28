USD Index remains on the defensive well below 103.00 ahead of key data

- The index adds to the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week.
- US yields give away part of the advance recorded on Monday.
- Consumer Confidence, housing data, trade balance next on tap.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, drops to 2-day lows and revisits the 102.60/55 band on Tuesday.
USD Index now focuses on data
The index drops for the second session in a row and approaches the 102.50 region on the back of further improvement in the risk complex and the so far corrective decline in US yields across the curve.
The renewed selling pressure in the dollar came pari passu with investors’ repricing of a potential “on hold” decision at the Fed’s gathering in May. So far, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees the probability of this scenario at around 60%.
Later in the US data space, the Consumer Confidence gauged by the Conference Board will take centre stage seconded by the FHFA’s House Price Index, Advanced Goods Trade Balance and the first testimony by FOMC’s S.Barr before the Congress.
What to look for around USD
The index resumes the downside and accelerates the decline below the 103.00 barrier amidst the so far firm recovery in the risk-associated universe.
So far, speculation of a potential Fed’s pivot in the short-term horizon should keep weighing on the dollar, although the still elevated inflation, the resilience of the US economy and the hawkish narrative from Fed speakers are all seen playing against that view for the time being.
Key events in the US this week: Advanced Goods Trade Balance, FHFA House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence Advanced (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Pending Home Sales (Wednesday) – Final Q4 GDP Growth Rate, Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) – PCE, Personal Income/Spending, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.20% at 102.62 and the breach of 101.93 (monthly low March 23) would open the door to 100.82 (2023 low February 2) and finally 100.00 (psychological level). On the other hand, the next hurdle emerges at 103.37 (55-day SMA) followed by 104.23 (100-day SMA) and then 105.88 (2023 high March 8).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood on Tuesday. The US Dollar drops alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid receding global banking fears and a dovish Fed policy outlook. All eyes on Bailey's testimony.
Gold bears prod $1,960 support as bank fears ease
Gold price drops to a fresh intraday low of $1,955 as bears struggle to retake control, after an earlier retreat, during Tuesday’s European session. The bright metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s optimism.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.