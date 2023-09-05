USD Index regains composure near 104.30 ahead of data

- The index resumes the upside and revisits 104.30.
- US markets return to the activity following Monday holiday.
- Factory Orders will be in the limelight later in the NA session.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, manages to pick up some pace and reclaim the 104.30 region on Tuesday.
USD Index retargets the 104.50 zone
The index leaves behind Monday’s small pullback and flirts with the 104.30 region on turnaround Tuesday amidst a mild improvement in the risk-off sentiment.
As US markets return to the normal activity following Monday’s Labor Day holiday, investors continue to assess the increasing likelihood that the Federal Reserve might start cutting rates around Q2 2024.
This view seems to be behind the drop in US yields across different maturities sparked in the latter part of August.
In addition, from the speculative community, net longs in USD dropped to three-week lows during the week ended on August 29 according to CFTC. During that period, the index climbed to fresh multi-week tops near 104.50 on the back of further evidence of the resilience surrounding the US economy.
Data-wise in the US docket, Factory Orders will be the only scheduled release on Tuesday.
What to look for around USD
The recent strong recovery in the index seems to have met some initial up barrier near the 104.50 region so far.
In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which seems to have reignited the narrative around the tighter-for-longer stance from the Federal Reserve.
Running on the opposite side of the road, the idea that the dollar could face headwinds in response to the data-dependent stance from the Fed against the current backdrop of persistent disinflation and cooling of the labour market appears to have regained some traction as of late.
Key events in the US this week: Factory Orders (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Balance of Trade, Final S&P Global Services PMI, ISM Services PMI, Fed Beige Book (Wednesday) – Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) – Wholesale Inventories, Consumer Credit Change (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in H1 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.29% at 104.40 and the next hurdle comes at 104.44 (monthly high August 25) ahead of 104.69 (monthly high May 31) and finally 105.88 (2023 high March 8). On the flip side, the breach of 103.03 (200-day SMA) would open the door to 102.93 (weekly low August 30) and then 102.46 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is seeing fresh selling, dropping toward 1.0750 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a modest US Dollar uptick, as investors stay cautious amid China's economic woes. EU PPI and US Factory Orders are next of note.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2600 as US Dollar regains poise
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 early Europe on Tuesday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, as risk sentiment remains tepid amid looming China's economic risks. Focus shifts to the UK final Services PMI and US factory data.
Gold finds dual support at $1,930 and $1,915, US data eyed
Gold Price stays pressured for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking downside momentum. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress XAU/USD buyers as US Dollar traces firmer yields.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
USD rally extends into September
The US dollar's recent performance has been characterized by its continued strength, which has persisted overnight and intensified since the end of the previous week.