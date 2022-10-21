  • DXY resumes the upside and approaches the 114.00 zone.
  • The 2022 high near 114.80 now emerges on the horizon.

DXY quickly leaves behind Thursday’s small drop and advances to the proximity of the 114.00 yardstick on Friday, or 3-week peaks.

If the index breaks below the 114.00 region, then it could dispute the YTD high at 114.78 (September 28) prior to the round level at 115.00.

The prospects for extra gains in the dollar should remain unchanged as long as the index trades above the 8-month support line near 108.20. The proximity of the 100-day SMA also reinforces this region.

In the longer run, DXY is expected to maintain its constructive stance while above the 200-day SMA at 103.70.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 113.86
Today Daily Change 114
Today Daily Change % 0.91
Today daily open 112.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 112.58
Daily SMA50 110.58
Daily SMA100 108.12
Daily SMA200 103.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 113.1
Previous Daily Low 112.16
Previous Weekly High 113.91
Previous Weekly Low 112.14
Previous Monthly High 114.78
Previous Monthly Low 107.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 112.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 112.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 112.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 111.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 111.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 113.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 113.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 114.16

 

 

