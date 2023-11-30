USD Index Price Analysis: Immediate target comes at the 200-day SMA

- DXY adds to the ongoing rebound and reclaims 103.00.
- Further up comes the 200-day SMA near 103.60.
DXY advances further and manages to reclaim the area beyond the key barrier at 103.00 on Thursday.
In case the rebound gathers a more serious traction, the index is then expected to shift its focus to the key 200-day SMA, today at 103.59, prior to the provisional 100-day SMA at 104.30, which appears underpinned by the weekly top of 104.21 (November 22).
In the meantime, while below the key 200-day SMA, the outlook for the index is expected to remain bearish.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.39
|Today Daily Change
|73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|102.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.43
|Daily SMA50
|105.55
|Daily SMA100
|104.28
|Daily SMA200
|103.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.02
|Previous Daily Low
|102.47
|Previous Weekly High
|104.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|107.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits multi-day lows below 1.0900 after US data
The US Dollar strengthened following the release of US Core PCE and Jobless Claims data. EUR/USD reached four-day lows below 1.0900 and remains under pressure. The DXY rose above 103.50, extending the recovery from monthly lows boosted by higher Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends slide towards 1.2600 as Dollar strengthens
GBP/USD slid towards the 1.2600 region, retreating almost a hundred pips from daily highs. The pair weakened further after the release of US consumer inflation and Jobless Claims data. The US Dollar gained momentum boosted by higher Treasury yields.
Gold price steady at around $2,040 after US PCE figures
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and consolidates its recent strong gains to its highest level since May 5 touched the previous day. US Dollar gaining modest traction on encouraging inflation gauges.
Bitcoin Spot ETF anticipation fuels BTC price rally in spot and futures markets
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could see a batch approval in January. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst shared details of an updated application by asset manager BlackRock.
Oil up half it was earlier this Wednesday as OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Committee takes place
WTI Oil clings on to 1% gains as OPEC+ meeting enters next phase. The US Dollar is roaring back after a few days of substantial weakness. Oil very volatile ahead of a possible OPEC+ outcome later this Thursday.