USD Index Price Analysis: Extra losses might still be in store

- DXY bounces off 15-month lows in the 99.60/55 band.
- Extra downside appears favoured for the time being.
DXY manages to regain some composure and leaves behind recent lows in the vicinity of 99.60 on Friday.
The continuation of the decline of the dollar looks the most likely scenario for the time being. Against that, the breach of the current 2023 low at 99.57 (July 14) could spark a deeper pullback to the weekly low of 97.68 (March 30 2022).
Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA at 104.37, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.91
|Today Daily Change
|42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|99.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.52
|Daily SMA50
|102.91
|Daily SMA100
|102.93
|Daily SMA200
|104.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.61
|Previous Daily Low
|99.74
|Previous Weekly High
|103.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.22
|Previous Monthly High
|104.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.1200 as the US Dollar clings to modest recovery gains after better-than-expected confidence data. The pair is up more than 200 pips week and remains on track to post its highest weekly close since February 2022.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3100, looks to post strong weekly gains
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 1.3100 following the impressive rally that saw the pair reach its highest level in over a year near 1.3150. The US UoM Consumer Confidence for July came in higher than expected, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
Gold edges lower toward $1,950 as US yields rebound
After having spent the first half of the day in a tight channel near $1,960, gold price edged lower in the American session on Friday. Following the upbeat confidence data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.8%, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
Ripple win in landmark SEC case likely puts XRP and crypto market in jeopardy for these reasons
Ripple's win in the SEC lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings, adding to selling pressure across exchanges.
MULN stock gains 9% in Friday premarket after Thursday rally
After faltering at the beginning of the week, MULN stock is making a comeback in the second half. Dropping more than 26% through Wednesday, MULN stock took back 10.7% on Thursday and has added as much as 9% in Friday’s premarket.