USD Index Price Analysis: Extra gains need to surpass 105.15

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY fades the earlier bull run to the boundaries of 105.00.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the monthly high at 105.15.

DXY gives away initial gains and now recedes to the 104.60 region on Wednesday.

The continuation of the multi-week rally appears well and sound and a breakout of 105.00 should encourages the index to retest the September top of 105.15 (September 7) prior to the 2023 peak of 105.88 (March 8).

While above the key 200-day SMA, today at 103.02, the outlook for the index is expected to remain constructive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 104.64
Today Daily Change 45
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 104.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.02
Daily SMA50 102.65
Daily SMA100 102.75
Daily SMA200 103.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.92
Previous Daily Low 104.45
Previous Weekly High 105.16
Previous Weekly Low 104.02
Previous Monthly High 104.44
Previous Monthly Low 101.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.31

 

 

EUR/USD rebounds toward the 1.0750 area after US CPI

US consumer inflation number came in mostly in line with expectations. EUR/USD initially dropped to 1.0710 but quickly rebounded to the 1.0750 area. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 after US inflation data

The US Dollar weakened following the release of US inflation data that mainly met expectations. GBP/USD dropped to fresh three-month lows at 1.2433 and then rebounded rising toward 1.2500. 

GBP/USD News

Gold drops to fresh weekly lows after US CPI, rebounds from near $1,900

US CPI rose 0.6% in August, matching expectations. The US Dollar initially appreciated across the board and quickly lost momentum. XAU/USD dropped to $1,905, the lowest since August 5, then trimmed losses. 
 

Gold News

Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK

Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.

Heightened speculation of an ECB hike tomorrow fails to lend the Euro support

The USD is trading with a firmer bias against all the G10 currencies ahead today's August US CPI report. Even increased speculation that the ECB will hike rates tomorrow has failed to lift the euro, while a larger than expected contraction in the UK's July GDP pushed sterling briefly through last week's lows. 

