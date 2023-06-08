USD Index faces extra consolidation around 104.00

- The index hovers around the 104.00 region on Thursday.
- Investors continue to price in a pause in June.
- Weekly Claims, Wholesale Inventories next on tap in the docket.
The greenback appears offered just below the 104.00 support when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) on Thursday.
USD Index looks at data, risk trends
The index adds to Wednesday’s small decline and puts the 104.00 region to the test on the back of further improvement in the risk-associated universe ahead of the opening bell in the old continent.
In the meantime, bets for a pause at the Fed’s gathering in June seem to have lost momentum as of late, while a 25 bps rate hike in July seems the most likely scenario when gauged by FedWatch Tool measured by CME Group.
In the US data space, usual Initial Claims for the week ended on June 3 are due seconded by Wholesale Inventories for the month of April.
What to look for around USD
The index looks vulnerable around the 104.00 mark amidst the marked pick-up in the appetite for the risk complex.
In the meantime, bets of another 25 bps at the Fed’s next gathering in June reversed course in spite of the steady resilience of key US fundamentals (employment and prices, mainly), denting the recent rally in the dollar and favouring a further decline in US yields.
Bolstering a pause by the Fed instead appears to be the extra tightening of credit conditions in response to uncertainty surrounding the US banking sector.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inventories (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 2023/early 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.15% at 103.94 and the next support comes at 103.38 (monthly low June 2) seconded by 102.98 (100-day SMA) and finally 102.51 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the breakout of 104.69 (monthly high May 31) would open the door to 105.48 (200-day SMA) and then 105.88 (2023 high March 8).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, as bulls keep the reins for the second day on Thursday. The currency pair shrugs off looming economic concerns and upbeat US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. EU data awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding the upside above 1.2450 in the European morning. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data.
Gold drops sharply post failing to reclaim $1,950 as hawkish Fed bets rebound
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall after failing to kiss the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 in the European session. XAU/USD has attracted significant offers as the corrective move in the DXY seems concluded due to an improvement in odds for the continuation of the rate-hiking spell by the Fed.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.