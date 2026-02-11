TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD spun in a tight circle on Wednesday

  • NZD/USD remains firmly embedded on the bullish side heading into the back half of the trading week.
  • An upswing in January's NFP print kept the US Dollar on the defensive in the midweek.
NZD/USD spun in a tight circle on Wednesday
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar is holding near multi-month highs against the US Dollar following Wednesday's US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, which showed 130K jobs added in January, above the 70K forecast, but was overshadowed by an 898K downward benchmark revision to 2025 payroll data that reinforced the view of a deteriorating US labor market. The Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates at 3.50% to 3.75% at its January meeting, and markets are now pricing in two additional cuts this year as the soft labor trend points to further easing.

For the New Zealand Dollar, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.25% at its February 18 meeting, with the focus on whether the bank brings forward its projected timeline for eventual rate increases. The RBNZ's easing cycle saw six cuts through 2025, bringing rates from 5.50% to 2.25%, but the economy is showing signs of stabilization and inflation is near the top of the 1% to 3% target band. Thursday brings the Business NZ Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for January, while Friday's RBNZ Inflation Expectations for Q1 could shift rate expectations if they show upward price pressures. The week's main risk event is Friday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, with consensus at 2.5% year-over-year for the headline and 0.3% month-over-month for the core reading; a downside surprise would add further pressure on the US Dollar.

NZD/USD price forecast

On the daily chart, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6051, up 0.10% on the session, consolidating just below the recent swing high of 0.6094. Price is well above both the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5881 and the 200-day EMA at 0.5833, confirming a bullish trend with higher highs and higher lows since the November low near 0.5580. The pair rallied sharply from mid-January, breaking above the 0.6000 psychological level, but has spent the past week consolidating between 0.5960 and 0.6094, forming a potential bull flag or continuation rectangle. The Stochastic Oscillator (14, 5, 5) reads 76.77/76.44, in the upper range but not yet overbought, suggesting there is room for further upside before momentum becomes overextended. Key resistance stands at 0.6094, the recent high, with a break above opening the path toward 0.6150 and 0.6200. Support sits at the 0.6000 round number, followed by 0.5960, which marks the lower boundary of the current consolidation zone. A daily close above 0.6094 would confirm a bullish continuation from the flag pattern, while a breakdown below 0.5960 could trigger a deeper pullback toward the 50 EMA near 0.5881.

NZD/USD daily chart

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces next resistance near 1.1930

EUR/USD faces next resistance near 1.1930

EUR/USD continues to build on its recovery in the latter part of Wednesday’s session, with upside momentum accelerating as the pair retargets the key 1.1900 barrier amid a further loss of traction in the US Dollar. Attention now shifts squarely to the US data docket, with labour market figures and the always influential CPI releases due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

GBP/USD sticks to the bullish tone near 1.3660

GBP/USD sticks to the bullish tone near 1.3660

GBP/USD maintains its solid performance on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.3660 zone as the Greenback surrenders its post-NFP bounce. Cable, in the meantime, should now shift its attention to key UK data due on Thursday, including preliminary GDP gauges.

Gold holds on to higher ground ahead of the next catalyst

Gold holds on to higher ground ahead of the next catalyst

Gold keeps the bid tone well in place on Wednesday, retargeting the $5,100 zone per troy ounce on the back of modest losses in the US Dollar and despite firm US Treasury yields across the curve. Moving forward, the yellow metal’s next test will come from the release of US CPI figures on Friday.

UNI faces resistance at 20-day EMA following BlackRock's purchase and launch of BUIDL fund on Uniswap

UNI faces resistance at 20-day EMA following BlackRock's purchase and launch of BUIDL fund on Uniswap

Decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) announced on Wednesday that it has integrated asset manager BlackRock's tokenized Treasury product on its trading platform via a partnership with tokenization firm Securitize.

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

This was an unusual payrolls report for two reasons. Firstly, because it was released on  Wednesday, and secondly, because it included the 2025 revisions alongside the January NFP figure.

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers