GBP/USD slips heading into the Thursday trading window

The Pound Sterling pulled back from four-year highs on Wednesday, weighed down by a combination of Bank of England (BoE) dovishness and UK political uncertainty, even as the US Dollar weakened on soft labor market revisions. The BoE held rates unchanged at its February meeting but surprised markets with a 5-4 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vote split, with four members backing an immediate 25 basis point cut, a more dovish outcome than expected.

Governor Andrew Bailey noted that inflation is set to reach the 2% target sooner than anticipated, and markets are now pricing in 50 basis points of additional easing in 2026. UK political risk flared as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step down amid the Peter Mandelson scandal, though cabinet support has since steadied the situation. The critical event for the Pound this week is Thursday's release of UK preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 2025, with the quarter-over-quarter consensus at 0.2% (down from 0.1% in Q3) and year-over-year at 1.2% (previous 1.3%), alongside December industrial and manufacturing production data. The BoE recently downgraded its 2026 GDP forecast to 0.9% from 1.2%, adding to the cautious backdrop. On Friday, Bank of England MPC member Pill speaks, while the delayed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January takes center stage, with headline year-over-year expected at 2.5% and core month-over-month at 0.3%. A softer CPI print could reignite US Dollar selling, supporting GBP/USD despite the BoE's dovish lean.

GBP/USD price forecast

On the daily chart, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3627, down 0.12% on the session, pulling back from the late-January swing high of 1.3869, a level not seen since early 2022. Price is trading above both the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3516 and the 200-day EMA at 1.3312, keeping the broader bullish trend structure of higher highs and higher lows from the November low of 1.3010. The pullback from 1.3869 has been orderly, with the pair finding support near the 1.3600 handle on multiple sessions. The Stochastic Oscillator (14, 5, 5) reads 47.10/52.91, sitting at the midline and pointing to neutral momentum after resetting from overbought territory, which suggests the correction may be nearing completion. Immediate support lies at 1.3585 to 1.3620, a zone that aligns with recent consolidation lows and, if held, would preserve the bullish structure for a retest of 1.3735 and the 1.3869 high. Below that, deeper support sits at 1.3516 (50 EMA) and the 1.3380 to 1.3400 zone. Resistance stands at 1.3735, followed by 1.3869. A daily close below 1.3585 would open the door toward 1.3380 to 1.3400, while a bounce from current levels with a bullish Stochastic crossover would favor a push back toward the January high.

GBP/USD daily chart