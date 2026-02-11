RBA’s Bullock: Bringing inflation down may or may not require further rate hikes

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said on Thursday that bringing inflation down may or may not require further rate hikes. Bullock further stated that central bank will continue to look at data and will act if inflation seems entrenched.

Key quotes

Higher Australian dollar and higher rates will help drive demand down into balance.



Will find it hard to grow economy above 2 percent without rise in productivity.



Economy is actually doing okay, labor market is good news.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.72% higher on the day to trade at 0.7124.