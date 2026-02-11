Japanese Yen strengthens above 153.00 despite stronger US jobs data
- USD/JPY weakens to near 153.20 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- Markets bet Japan's PM Takaichi could be more fiscally responsible.
- Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 130,000 in January, stronger than expected.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers to around 153.20 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) in the aftermath of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landslide election victory. The attention will shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report, which is due later on Friday.
Analysts and traders believe that there are positive signals that Takaichi could be more fiscally responsible, and more market-friendly policies may be on the horizon. Traders pour into Japanese stocks in anticipation of stimulus flowing to consumers and Japanese companies, boosting demand for the JPY and acting as a headwind for the pair.
"Such a sweeping victory hands the Takaichi regime better control over the JGB-bearish and the yen-bearish aspects of the so-called Takaichi trade," said Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho's head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan.
However, the upbeat US jobs data might help limit the USD’s losses in the near term. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 130,000 in January, versus a 48,000 (revised from 50,000) increase recorded in December, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday. This figure came in stronger than the market expectation of 70,000. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 4.3% in January from 4.4% in December.
The strong employment data for January reduces the chances the Federal Reserve (Fed) will see a need to cut interest rates again by midyear. Markets are now pricing in a 94% chance that the US central bank will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting, up from 80% from the previous day, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
