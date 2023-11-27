USD Index extends the decline and approaches 103.00

- The index remains on the defensive near 103.20.
- The risk-on mood prevails among investors so far on Monday.
- New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index next on tap.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main rival currencies, faces extra selling pressure and drops to the area of three-month lows near 103.00.
USD Index risks a deeper drop near term
The index loses further momentum and retreats for the third consecutive session at the beginning of the week, approaching the 103.00 neighbourhood, or three-month lows.
The continuation of the downtrend in the dollar comes amidst the intense appetite for the risk complex, while US yields add to Friday’s recovery early in the European trading session.
For the time being, there are no monetary policy changes, and investors remain confident that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in spring 2024.
In the US docket, New Home Sales will take centre stage along with the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index.
What to look for around USD
In line with the broad-based upbeat mood among traders, the index navigates in a downward path with the immediate milestone at the 103.00 mark for the time being.
Looking at the broader picture, the dollar appears depressed against the backdrop of rising speculation of probable interest rate cuts in H1 2024, all in response to further disinflationary pressures and the gradual cooling of the labour market.
Some support for the greenback, however, still emerges the resilience of the US economy as well as a persistent hawkish narrative from some Fed rate setters.
Key events in the US this week: New Home Sales (Monday) – FHFA’s House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Q3 GDP Growth Rate, Goods Trade Balance, Fed Beige Book (Wednesday) – PCE, Core PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Personal Income, Personal Spending, Pending Home Sales (Thursday) – Final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, Fed’s Powell (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Growing perception of a soft landing for the US economy. Speculation of rate cuts at some point in the spring of 2024. Omnipresent geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Potential spread of the Middle East crisis to other regions.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.14% at 103.27 and faces immediate contention at 103.17 (monthly low November 21) ahead of 102.93 (weekly low August 30) and then the psychological 100.00 threshold. On the upside, the breakout of 104.21 (weekly high November 22) could expose a move to 106.00 (weekly high November 10) and finally 106.88 (weekly high October 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains around 1.0950 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is consolidating at around 1.0950, holding its winning streak in European trading on Monday. The pair is supported by the renewed US Dollar selling and sluggish US Treasury bond yields amid a cautious mood. US data and Lagarde's testimony awaited.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-month highs above 1.2600
GBP/USD is holding higher ground above 1.2600, refreshing two-month highs in the European session on Monday, The pair receives upward support from the hawkish BoE commentary and a broadly weaker US Dollar. US housing data is in focus.
Gold remains poised to reclaim $2,020 in the US/ EU inflation week
Gold price is off the six-month high reached at $2,018 early Asia on Monday, consolidating well above the $2,000 mark amid a cautious start to a critical week ahead, dominated by the inflation data from the United States (US) and the Eurozone.
Cosmos Hub founder plans fork, ATOM holders may receive token airdrop
Cosmos founder has declared plans to fork Cosmos Hub and build a new chain AtomOne. ATOM1 the new token would be awarded to ATOM stakers, proportional to their amount.
What are the markets watching this week?
It will be busy for the US macroeconomic space this week and will be important for the US dollar. Most desks feel the Fed is done with policy tightening, and 2024 will likely see the beginning of rate cuts.