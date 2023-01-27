- The index extends the optimism and retargets 102.00.
- US yields pick up extra pace along the curve on Friday.
- Final Consumer Sentiment, PCE, housing data next on tap.
The greenback, in terms of the USD index (DXY), maintains the bullish outlook and refocuses on the 102.00 barrier and beyond at the end of the week.
USD Index remains supported near 101.50
The index advances for the second session in a row and keeps the positive performance unchanged in the second half of the week, although a convincing breakout of the 102.00 barrier still remains elusive.
In the meantime, the dollar appears propped up by recent positive results from the US calendar, particularly after the US economy expanded more than initially estimated during the last quarter of 2022 (+2.9%), as per Thursday’s GDP figures.
The improvement in the buck also comes in tandem with extra recovery in US yields across the curve.
In the US data space, inflation figures tracked by the PCE will take centre stage seconded by the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Pending Home Sales and Personal Income/Spending.
What to look for around USD
The dollar wakes up and rebounds from recent lows in the 101.50 region, although a sustainable breakout of the 102.00 hurdle still remains to be seen.
The idea of a probable pivot in the Fed’s policy continues to weigh on the greenback and keeps the price action around the DXY subdued. This view, however, also comes in contrast to the hawkish message from the latest FOMC Minutes and recent comments from rate setters, all pointing to the need to advance to a more restrictive stance and stay there for longer, at the time when rates are seen climbing above the 5.0% mark.
On the latter, the tight labour market and the resilience of the economy are also seen supportive of the firm message from the Federal Reserve and the continuation of its hiking cycle.
Key events in the US this week: PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income, Personal Spending, Pending Home Sales, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Prospects for extra rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.12% at 101.93 and the immediate hurdle comes at the weekly high at 102.89 (January 18) followed by 105.63 (monthly high January 6) and then 106.47 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, the breach of 101.50 (2023 low January 26) would open the door to 101.29 (monthly low May 30 2022) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0900 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0900 in early Europe, as the US Dollar recovers weekly losses ahead of the US PCE inflation data this Friday. Investors look to reposition, with eyes on the Fed and ECB policy announcements next week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 as US Dollar finds demand ahead of data
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350, as a cautious mood prevails ahead of the key US PCE inflation data. The US Dollar regains the recovery momentum in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields. UK political jitters and pre-BoE anxiety also weigh on the pair.
Gold sees a smooth road to $1,900 as US PCE Inflation, Fed loom
Gold price extends the previous day’s losses on breaking $1,937-38 key support. US Dollar’s rebound ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge also weighs XAU/USD. Hopes of US debt ceiling extension, fading recession woes underpin USD strength. US data awaited.
Is the dramatic rise in whale activity in AAVE, MATIC and DYDX a sell signal?
AAVE, MATIC and DYDX price rallied alongside large market capitalization cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in January. Experts at the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe the recent spike in activity by whales on these networks needs to be watched closely.
US December PCE Inflation Preview: Is there room for further US Dollar weakness? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for December, the Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday, January 27 at 13.30 GMT.