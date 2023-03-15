USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah struggles below 15,400 on downbeat Indonesia Exports, US Retail Sales eyed

- USD/IDR keeps bounce off one-week low, snaps three-day downtrend, after Indonesia foreign trade numbers.
- Indonesia Exports drop 4.51% in February versus 5.0% expected, 16.37% prior.
- Cautious optimism in Asia fails to favor Rupiah bulls amid sluggish session.
- US Retail Sales, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
USD/IDR stays defensive near 15,375-80, fading the bounce off intraday low, after Indonesia released downbeat prints of foreign trade numbers early Wednesday. However, cautious optimism in Asia and the US Dollar’s failure to keep the previous day’s corrective run-up seem to put a floor under the Indonesia Rupiah (IDR) Pair.
Indonesia's Exports nosedive to 4.51% in February from 16.37% growth marked in the last month, versus 5.0% market forecasts. Further, Imports slump to -4.32% versus 9.74% market forecasts and 1.27% prior while the Trade Balance improves to $5.48B from $3.87B prior and $3.27B expected.
Elsewhere, the market’s mixed feelings amid indecision over the risks emanating from the latest fallouts of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank join downbeat Treasury bond yields restrict the USD/IDR pair moves. It should be noted, however, that the mildly bid Asian market seems to keep the pair sellers hopeful.
That said, the S&P 500 Futures remain sidelined despite Wall Street’s upbeat closing but MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan rise 1.19% by the press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields grind near 3.68% by the press time, after posting the biggest daily gain in five weeks the previous day, whereas the two-year bond coupons struggle to extend the previous day’s recovery from the six-month low, mildly bid near 4.30% at the latest.
If we analyze the latest weakness in the US Treasury bond yields, downbeat US inflation data, increasing optimism towards Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in March and mixed sentiment major attention. On Tuesday, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and CPI ex Food and Energy both matched 6.0% and 5.5% YoY market forecasts, versus 6.4% and 5.6% respective previous readings. “The Federal Reserve is seen raising its benchmark rate a quarter of a percentage point next week and again in May, as a government report showed U.S. inflation remained high in February, and concerns of a long-lasting banking crisis eased,” said Reuters following the US inflation data release.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to Indonesia’s foreign trade numbers, the USD/IDR pair traders should keep their eyes on the US Producer Price Index, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index and Retail Sales for February for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the six-week-old ascending trend line, previous support near 15,385, becomes necessary to convince USD/IDR bulls. Otherwise, a gradual south-run towards the 200-DMA support of near 15,215 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15377
|Today Daily Change
|8.8500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|15368.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15294.81
|Daily SMA50
|15225.665
|Daily SMA100
|15419.292
|Daily SMA200
|15203.4503
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15425.05
|Previous Daily Low
|15342.25
|Previous Weekly High
|15527.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|15277.75
|Previous Monthly High
|15380.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|14835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15373.8796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15393.4204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15331.9167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15295.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15249.1167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15414.7167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15461.2833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15497.5167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6700 despite mixed Chinese data
AUD/USD is extending gains to regain 0.6700 following the mixed Chinese activity numbers. The risk-on-market profile combined with a broadly subdued US Dollar is helping the Aussie pair. Focus shifts to the US PPI and Retail Sales data ahead of Aussie jobs data.
EUR/USD bulls are tiring ahead of ECB and after US CPI
EUR/USD clings to mild gains near one-month high, grinds near multi-day top of late. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions even as the broadly weaker US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar keep the bulls hopeful ahead of the key statistics from the Eurozone and the US.
Gold bulls look comfortable above the $1,900 mark amid a softer US Dollar
Gold is consolidating above the $1,900 mark amid a softer US Dollar and positive risk sentiment. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Tuesday relaxed investors as the data came in line with expectations.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO. Investors need to be cautious as matters could get dicey in the coming days due to the chaos caused by the collapse of traditional finance banks.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if Silicon Valley Bank's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining. The fresh inflation gives the Federal Reserve a fresh reason to raise interest rates.