USD/IDR Price Analysis: Pierces two-week-old falling trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR recovers from the lowest since February 2018.
  • The year-start low, 200-bar SMA on the bull’s radar.
  • Sellers need to conquer the weekly support line for the fresh ruling.

USD/IDR rises to 13,665 ahead of the European session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair crosses a fortnight-old descending trend line.

As a result, buyers can expect the recovery towards the mid-month top near 13,730. Though, January 01 low around 13,835 and 200-bar SMA, at 13,895, can challenge buyers afterward.

Given the bull's ability to dominate the moves past-13,895, odds supporting the pair’s rise beyond the monthly high near 14,025 can’t be denied.

Alternatively, an immediate descending trend line around 13,605 can limit the pair’s declines during the pullback below previous resistance line, now support, nearing 13,650.

USD/IDR four hour chart

Trend: Recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13664.8
Today Daily Change 34.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.26%
Today daily open 13630
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13818.6137
Daily SMA50 13959.8169
Daily SMA100 14026.785
Daily SMA200 14117.4092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13670.5
Previous Daily Low 13618
Previous Weekly High 13769.2215
Previous Weekly Low 13614.5
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13638.055
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13650.445
Daily Pivot Point S1 13608.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 13587
Daily Pivot Point S3 13556
Daily Pivot Point R1 13661
Daily Pivot Point R2 13692
Daily Pivot Point R3 13713.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

