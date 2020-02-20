USD/IDR met resistance ahead of the 200-week SMA at 13784

- USD/IDR upside run out of steam in the 13770 region on Thursday.
- The 200-week SMA, today at 13783, offers initial resistance.
- The BI reduced the policy rate by 25 bps to 4.75% earlier on Thursday.
The Indonesian rupiah is losing further ground in the second half of the week, lifting USD/IDR to as high as the 13770 region, pips below the key 200-week SMA.
USD/IDR higher post-BI decision, USD-buying
The pair climbed to fresh monthly tops arund 13770 earlier in the session and following the decision by the Bank Indonesia (BI) to cut the policy rate by 25 bps, matching markets’ consensus.
In fact, investors have already anticipated the move by the central bank, which aims mainly to contain the negative effects on the economy of the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19).
In addition, the BI revised lower its forecasts for domestic growth and it now sees the GDP expanding 5.0%-5.4% during the current year (from 5.1%-5.5%). Furthermore, the bank expects the loan growth target at 9%-11% (from 10%-12%)m, while inflation and current account predictions were left unchanged.
Moving forward, the rupiah is expected to remain under scrutiny in light of prospects of further easing by the central bank, particularly following forecasts of lower economic growth and steady inflation.
USD/IDR levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.13% at 13732.0 and faces the next resistance at 13770.0 (monthly high Feb.20) seconded by 13783.9 (200-week SMA) and then 13803.4 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a drop below 13669.0 (21-day SMA) would aim for 13620.0 (monthly low Feb.6) and finally 13560.0 (2020 low Jan.24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits new 2020 lows, reversing UK data-related gains
GBP/USD has reversed its gains and trades closer to 1.2850, the lowest since November. UK retail sales beat expectations with 0.9% in January. Brexit uncertainty and US dollar strength are driving the falls.
EUR/USD holds near multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. ECB's minutes failed to impress.
USD/JPY hits 112, a 200+ pip surge in two days
USD/JPY has topped 112 before consolidating its gains. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.