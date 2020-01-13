USD/IDR drops to fresh 23-month low amid USD weakness, headlines from Natuna

  • USD/IDR registers six-day losing streak.
  • China’s retreat from Natuna shows Indonesia’s ability to push back the dragon nation’s drive to capture Asian waters.
  • USD/IDR slumped Friday amid calls of Bank Indonesia’s readiness to strengthen Indonesian rupiah (IDR), downbeat US employment data.

After hitting the lowest since February 2018, with an intra-day bottom of 13,618, USD/IDR declines to 13,710 during early Monday.

Indonesia’s ability to push back Chinese vessels from the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea seems to please the USD/IDR buyers recently.

The pair dropped Friday after the US employment report portrayed a downbeat performance in December. Adding to the greenback’s weakness was optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal and receding risks of the US-Iran war.

Also contributing to the pair’s weakness were comments from Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Nanang Hendarsah, executive director for monetary management. The BI member said that the central bank will allow the rupiah to strengthen in line with market movements, but will not target any level.

It should also be noted that the market’s recent risk-on seems to help the ex-US dollar currencies, especially the Asian ones on the US-China trade deal optimism. With this, S&P 500 Futures register 0.25% gains to 3,274 by the press time.

While Indonesia calendar is mostly empty during the week, except for Wednesday’s trade details, the US data and trade/political headlines will be the key to watch.

Technical Analysis

Pair’s break below 200-week SMA level of 13,780 pleases the Bears. Odds of further downside 2018 low surrounding 13,270 can’t be ruled out.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13701.3
Today Daily Change -49.7000
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 13751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13917.1162
Daily SMA50 14004.0249
Daily SMA100 14060.6
Daily SMA200 14131.4792
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13872
Previous Daily Low 13721.5
Previous Weekly High 14023
Previous Weekly Low 13721.5
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13778.991
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13814.509
Daily Pivot Point S1 13691
Daily Pivot Point S2 13631
Daily Pivot Point S3 13540.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 13841.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 13932
Daily Pivot Point R3 13992

 

 

