USD/IDR drops to fresh 23-month low amid USD weakness, headlines from Natuna

- USD/IDR registers six-day losing streak.
- China’s retreat from Natuna shows Indonesia’s ability to push back the dragon nation’s drive to capture Asian waters.
- USD/IDR slumped Friday amid calls of Bank Indonesia’s readiness to strengthen Indonesian rupiah (IDR), downbeat US employment data.
After hitting the lowest since February 2018, with an intra-day bottom of 13,618, USD/IDR declines to 13,710 during early Monday.
Indonesia’s ability to push back Chinese vessels from the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea seems to please the USD/IDR buyers recently.
The pair dropped Friday after the US employment report portrayed a downbeat performance in December. Adding to the greenback’s weakness was optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal and receding risks of the US-Iran war.
Also contributing to the pair’s weakness were comments from Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Nanang Hendarsah, executive director for monetary management. The BI member said that the central bank will allow the rupiah to strengthen in line with market movements, but will not target any level.
It should also be noted that the market’s recent risk-on seems to help the ex-US dollar currencies, especially the Asian ones on the US-China trade deal optimism. With this, S&P 500 Futures register 0.25% gains to 3,274 by the press time.
While Indonesia calendar is mostly empty during the week, except for Wednesday’s trade details, the US data and trade/political headlines will be the key to watch.
Technical Analysis
Pair’s break below 200-week SMA level of 13,780 pleases the Bears. Odds of further downside 2018 low surrounding 13,270 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13701.3
|Today Daily Change
|-49.7000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|13751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|13917.1162
|Daily SMA50
|14004.0249
|Daily SMA100
|14060.6
|Daily SMA200
|14131.4792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13872
|Previous Daily Low
|13721.5
|Previous Weekly High
|14023
|Previous Weekly Low
|13721.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14181.2945
|Previous Monthly Low
|13676.9335
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13778.991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13814.509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13540.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13841.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|13932
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|13992
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
