USD/CZK could benefit from a correction higher of the US dollar – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, consider a long trade idea on the USD/CZK. They see there is an increasing risk of a correction higher for the US dollar in the near-term. They think of a target at 23.100, with a stop -loss at 21.800.
Key Quotes:
“European currencies have outperformed against the USD since mid-May but there are tentative signs that the favourable trend for European currencies is beginning to turn. The CZK was the best performing European currency over the recent period of outperformance as it strengthened by around 14% against the USD. If the tide is now turning, the CZK could start to retrace more of those sharp gains. Bullish sentiment towards European currencies has become overdone and is overdue a correction. The ECB’s decision to push back against EUR strength could help to trigger a broader correction lower for European currencies such as the CZK in the near-term.”
“The growth of new COVID cases has also risen sharply in the Czech Republic which poses a downside risk to the economic recovery. In addition, we expect emerging market currencies to find it more challenging as we move closer to the US election especially if the race continues to narrow.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
After yesterday's JMMC meeting WTI settles near $40 per barrel
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.