USD/CNY fix: 6.4758 vs prev fix 6.4565 and prev close 6.4682

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan mid-point against the dollar at 6.4758 vs the previous fix of 6.4565 and the previous close of 6.4682.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland, the current known as CNY which differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
