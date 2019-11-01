USD/CNH turns red on solid Caixin October PMI

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • CNH picked up a bid on the upbeat Caixin PMI report. 
  • The losses in the USD/CNH could be reversed on potential risk aversion. 

The bid around China's offshore Yuan (CNH) strengthened, pushing the USD/CNH pair lower from the session high of 7.0515 after key data showed China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in well over two years in October. 

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which focuses on small and medium-sized export-oriented units, rose to 51.7 in October from 51.4 in September, marking the third straight month of expansion and beating the expected dip in growth to 51.0.

Notably, the pace of expansion was the fastest in over two years. 

The data has likely relieved tensions of a deeper economic slowdown, triggered by the official (government) PMI released on Thursday, which showed the factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month in October and growth in the service sector fell to lowest since February 2016. 

As a result, the USD/CNH pair surrendered gains and was last seen trading at session lows near 7.0415, representing a 0.10% loss on the day. 

The losses, however, will likely be reversed if the S&P 500 futures drop into the red, boosting haven demand for the US Treasuries and the US Dollar.  As of writing, the index futures are reporting a 0.21% gain. 

The losses in the index futures cannot be ruled out, as historical data shows the US equities have a strong positive correlation with the Fed funds rate. The Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a third 25 basis point rate cut of 2019 on Oct.30.

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.043
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 7.0466
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0851
Daily SMA50 7.1096
Daily SMA100 7.0245
Daily SMA200 6.9027
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0543
Previous Daily Low 7.0295
Previous Weekly High 7.086
Previous Weekly Low 7.0504
Previous Monthly High 7.1705
Previous Monthly Low 7.0295
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.039
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0448
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0326
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0186
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0077
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0575
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0683
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0824

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Attempting gains, today's close pivotal

EUR/USD: Attempting gains, today's close pivotal

EUR/USD has so far gained 13 pips in Asia and is trading at 1.1161, representing a 0.10% gain on the day. A close above 1.1184 would confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pulls back from multi-day top as traders gear up for month-start economics

GBP/USD pulls back from multi-day top as traders gear up for month-start economics

With the last month proved to be the worst for the DXY since January 2018, greenback traders await month-start catalysts for fresh directions. In doing so, the pair, which rallied to the highest since Oct 22 the previous day

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears take a breather, re-takes 108.00

USD/JPY: Bears take a breather, re-takes 108.00

USD/JPY is seen recovering some ground, in a bid to regain the 108 handle, mainly tracking the bounce in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures, following a steep drop overnight induced by fresh US-China trade tensions. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Falling channel breakout confirmed, but resistance at $1,518 still intact

Gold: Falling channel breakout confirmed, but resistance at $1,518 still intact

Gold jumped 1.11% on Thursday, confirming an upside break of the falling channel, represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 4 and Sept. 25 highs and Sept. 10 and Oct. 1 lows. 

Gold News

US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal

US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal

The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures