USD/CNH turns red on solid Caixin October PMI

- CNH picked up a bid on the upbeat Caixin PMI report.
- The losses in the USD/CNH could be reversed on potential risk aversion.
The bid around China's offshore Yuan (CNH) strengthened, pushing the USD/CNH pair lower from the session high of 7.0515 after key data showed China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in well over two years in October.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which focuses on small and medium-sized export-oriented units, rose to 51.7 in October from 51.4 in September, marking the third straight month of expansion and beating the expected dip in growth to 51.0.
Notably, the pace of expansion was the fastest in over two years.
The data has likely relieved tensions of a deeper economic slowdown, triggered by the official (government) PMI released on Thursday, which showed the factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month in October and growth in the service sector fell to lowest since February 2016.
As a result, the USD/CNH pair surrendered gains and was last seen trading at session lows near 7.0415, representing a 0.10% loss on the day.
The losses, however, will likely be reversed if the S&P 500 futures drop into the red, boosting haven demand for the US Treasuries and the US Dollar. As of writing, the index futures are reporting a 0.21% gain.
The losses in the index futures cannot be ruled out, as historical data shows the US equities have a strong positive correlation with the Fed funds rate. The Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a third 25 basis point rate cut of 2019 on Oct.30.
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.043
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|7.0466
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0851
|Daily SMA50
|7.1096
|Daily SMA100
|7.0245
|Daily SMA200
|6.9027
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0543
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0295
|Previous Weekly High
|7.086
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0504
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1705
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0295
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0326
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0077
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Attempting gains, today's close pivotal
EUR/USD has so far gained 13 pips in Asia and is trading at 1.1161, representing a 0.10% gain on the day. A close above 1.1184 would confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.
GBP/USD pulls back from multi-day top as traders gear up for month-start economics
With the last month proved to be the worst for the DXY since January 2018, greenback traders await month-start catalysts for fresh directions. In doing so, the pair, which rallied to the highest since Oct 22 the previous day
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather, re-takes 108.00
USD/JPY is seen recovering some ground, in a bid to regain the 108 handle, mainly tracking the bounce in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures, following a steep drop overnight induced by fresh US-China trade tensions.
Gold: Falling channel breakout confirmed, but resistance at $1,518 still intact
Gold jumped 1.11% on Thursday, confirming an upside break of the falling channel, represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 4 and Sept. 25 highs and Sept. 10 and Oct. 1 lows.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.