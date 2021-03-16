USD/CNH: Side-lined theme remains unchanged – UOB

USD/CNH is still seen within the 6.4730-6.5360 range in the next weeks, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that USD ‘is likely to consolidate and trade between 6.4850 and 6.5150’. USD subsequently traded sideways, albeit within a narrower range than expected (6.4940/6.5165). Indicators are mostly flat and further sideway-trading would not be surprising. Expected range for today, 6.4850/6.5100.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Thursday (11 Mar, spot at 6.5020), we highlighted that the recent positive phase has come to an end and we expected USD to ‘trade between 6.4730 and 6.5360’. USD subsequently dropped to 6.4769 before rebounding strongly on Friday. The outlook is mixed and for now, we continue to hold the same view wherein USD is likely to trade between 6.4730 and 6.5360 for a period of time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
